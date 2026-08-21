Nivin Pauly's 'Bethlehem Kudumba Unit' gets mixed reactions: 'Cringe' for some, 'refreshing' for others

Highlights

Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju's Malayalam romantic comedy has received mixed early reactions.

Some viewers praised its grounded, light-hearted treatment and called it "simple" and "refreshing".

Others criticised the screenplay, dialogues and direction.

Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju's Bethlehem Kudumba Unit has received a mixed response from viewers following its theatrical release. Directed by Girish A D, the Malayalam romantic comedy arrived during the Onam release season and has already sparked contrasting opinions on social media.

While some viewers have praised the film for its light-hearted treatment and performances, others have found fault with its screenplay and dialogues.

Viewers divided over the rom-com

One viewer gave Bethlehem Kudumba Unit 1.5 out of 5, calling it a below-average romantic comedy. The post criticised Nivin Pauly's performance, described Mamitha Baiju as "okay" and praised Vishnu Vijay's music, while calling the screenplay boring and the dialogues "cringe".

However, other viewers had a very different take. One audience member simply described the film as "Simple. Refreshing", while another called it a "Super Movie" and praised the overall experience.

The film has also been welcomed as an Onam entertainer, with one viewer describing the movie as the "perfect Onam blast".

Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju's pairing gets praise

A detailed first-half reaction highlighted the film's central dynamic, describing it as the story of a Gen Z woman falling for a millennial man. The viewer praised Girish A D's grounded and realistic approach, calling the treatment light-hearted and engaging.

The reaction also singled out both leads, with Nivin Pauly described as being "in his zone" and Mamitha Baiju praised for her performance. Their pairing was described as a strong combination, with the first half called "heartwarming" and entertaining.

What is Bethlehem Kudumba Unit about?

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit follows Ashley, played by Mamitha Baiju, who returns home after spending time abroad. Her arrival coincides with a wedding taking place next door, bringing back memories of Justin, played by Nivin Pauly.

The story explores their past relationship while touching on first love, memories and second chances.

With reactions ranging from criticism of its writing to praise for its simplicity and performances, Bethlehem Kudumba Unit appears to be dividing audiences in its opening phase. Vishnu Vijay's music has also emerged as one of the more consistently praised elements in the early social media reactions.