Nivin Pauly becomes India's first multiverse superhero: A game-changer for Indian cinema?

Actor Nivin Pauly unveils the first look of Multiverse Manmadhan, an exciting pan-India superhero film directed by Adithyan Chandrasekhar.

Nivin Pauly Multiverse Manmadhan

Nivin Pauly shares a glimpse of his transformation for Multiverse Manmadhan, India’s first multiverse superhero film

Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiFeb 17, 2025
Nivin Pauly is stepping into uncharted territory with his latest project, Multiverse Manmadhan, which is being hailed as India’s first multiverse superhero film. The actor recently shared the first-look poster of the movie on social media, sparking excitement among fans. Directed by Adithyan Chandrasekhar, known for his work on Enkilum Chandrike (2023) and Average Ambili (2019), the film is expected to offer a new take on action, comedy, and fantasy, set across multiple dimensions.

The poster itself is a visual treat, filled with vibrant, surreal elements that hint at the film’s ambitious scope. It features two interconnected gateways, each representing different universes. One side is packed with weapons, playing cards, and a roller coaster track, while the other showcases everyday objects like a scooter, a tent, and a dog. A caped figure walking between these gateways suggests a journey through diverse worlds, teasing a story that’s both hugely creative and unpredictable.

Nivin expressed his enthusiasm for the project, calling it a deeply personal endeavour. “This one hits close to my heart! Thrilled to announce India’s first multiverse superhero movie, Multiverse Manmadhan,” he wrote on Instagram. He also credited his children, Dadha and Rhesu, for inspiring the project, adding, “Your wish is taking flight—just as you both imagined.”

The film is a collaborative effort, with the screenplay co-written by Anandu S Raj and Nithiraj, and creative input from Aneesh Rajasekharan. It will be released in multiple languages, including Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada, aiming to reach a pan-Indian audience. This will be a significant step for Nivin, who has primarily been associated with Malayalam cinema, as he ventures into a larger, more diverse cinematic landscape.

Nivin’s recent career has seen its share of ups and downs. While his cameo in Varshangalkku Shesham was widely praised, his lead role in Malayalee From India failed to resonate with audiences. However, the actor remains optimistic, promising to deliver compelling performances in the coming year. He is also set to appear in Dear Students, alongside Nayanthara, and will make his OTT debut with the Hotstar series Pharma.

Nivin Pauly gears up for his role in Multiverse Manmadhan, India’s ground-breaking multiverse superhero filmInstagram/nivinpaulyactor

The announcement of Multiverse Manmadhan also comes at a pivotal time for Nivin, both professionally and personally. Last year, he faced serious allegations, which were later dismissed after a thorough investigation. Reflecting on the challenging period, he expressed gratitude to his fans for their unwavering support. “Heartfelt thanks to everyone who stood by me. Your love and encouragement mean the world,” he shared.

With Multiverse Manmadhan, Nivin Pauly is not just breaking into a new genre but also redefining his career trajectory. The film’s unique concept and ambitious vision have already generated buzz, leaving fans eager to see how this multiverse adventure unfolds. Will this be the project that brings back the OG Nivin’s stardom? Only time will tell, but one thing is certain: Multiverse Manmadhan is all geared up to be a ground-breaking addition to Indian cinema.

