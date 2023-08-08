Website Logo
  Tuesday, August 08, 2023
Birthday Special: 5 best films of Fahadh Faasil

Born on August 8, 1982, in Kerala, India, Fahadh is celebrating his 40th birthday today.

Fahadh Faasil (Photo credit: Twitter)

By: Mohnish Singh

Actor-producer Fahadh Faasil, who primarily works in Malayalam cinema, has established himself as an actor who is known for his great command over his craft and intense performances. Born on August 8, 1982, in Kerala, India, Fahadh is celebrating his 40th birthday today. As the actor turns a year older, let’s take a look at some of his best films.

Bangalore Days

Helmed by Anjali Menon, Bangalore Days revolves around three cousins from Kerala who pick up their ties after moving to Bangalore. Fahadh plays the role of Shivadas in the film, with actress Nazriya Nazim playing his love interest. Interestingly, the duo married each other in real life as well. Though Bangalore Days also features Dulquer Salmaan, Parvathy, and Nivin Pauly in lead roles, it is Fahadh who steals the show from everyone and leaves a lasting impression with his performance.

Joji

Dileesh Pothan’s 2021 Malayalam-language crime drama is not one of his best works, but what really stands out in the film is a riveting performance from Fahadh Faasil as the titular character, Joji, whose lean figure is not an impediment to his greedy grand plans. The story of the film is inspired by William Shakespeare’s play Macbeth.

Maamannan

Directed by Mari Selvaraj, Maamannan sees Fahadh essaying a negative character with panache. The Tamil-language political thriller film also features Vadivelu, Keerthy Suresh, and Udhayanidhi Stalin in lead roles. The film was released on 29 June 2023 and received positive reviews from critics.

Malik

Directed, written, and edited by Mahesh Narayanan, Malik is a political thriller starring Fahadh in the lead role, along with supporting actors like Nimisha Sjayan, Joju George, Indrans, and Dileesh Pothan. The movie has shades of classic crime movies like The Godfather.

Trance

Director Anwar Rasheed’s Trance stars Fahadh in the role of a motivational speaker named Viju Prasad, who transforms into Joshua Carlton, an influential Christian preacher performing hoax miracles and deceiving the public. His character takes the audience on a heady, psychedelic journey that makes the film a must-watch.

