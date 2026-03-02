Owen Cooper becomes youngest-ever SAG Award winner with 'Adolescence' triumph

Highlights

The 16-year-old wins best actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Surpasses the previous record set by Kate Winslet in 1996

Caps a season sweep of major television awards for his breakout role

Record-breaking night for rising British star

Owen Cooper has made history after winning an Actor Awards 2026 trophy for his performance in the Adolescence, becoming the youngest individual winner in the ceremony’s history.

The 16-year-old, who was not present at the event, was named best actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series. The honour means he surpasses Kate Winslet, who had held the record since winning at the age of 20 for her role in Sense and Sensibility in 1996.

A breakout role that dominated awards season

In the Netflix psychological drama, Cooper portrays Jamie Miller, a 13-year-old murder suspect at the centre of the story. The four-part series — co-created by Stephen Graham and Jack Thorne — drew widespread acclaim for filming each episode in a single continuous take.

Presenters Damson Idris and Yerin Ha announced the result, with Idris joking on stage that he would be taking the trophy home on Cooper’s behalf.

Completing a clean sweep of major honours

The Actor Award caps a remarkable run for the Warrington-born performer, who has collected multiple major accolades in recent months, including an Emmy, a Golden Globe and a Critics’ Choice Award for the same role. He triumphed over a field that included Jason Bateman, Graham, Charlie Hunnam and Matthew Rhys.

Moving swiftly into film

Cooper has already begun expanding into cinema, appearing as young Heathcliff in Emerald Fennell’s adaptation of Wuthering Heights alongside Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi.

He is next set to feature in the forthcoming drama Cry to Heaven, directed by Tom Ford and co-starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Colin Firth and Nicholas Hoult, signalling a rapid transition from breakout television role to a growing film career.