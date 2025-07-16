Skip to content
 
Owen Cooper becomes youngest male actor nominated for an Emmy at 15 for 'Adolescence' role

His performance as a radicalised teen murder suspect has sparked global praise and real-world debate around parenting and online influence.

Owen Cooper Emmy

Owen Cooper makes Emmy history with ‘Adolescence’ nomination at just 15

Getty Images/Instagram/owencoooper
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiJul 16, 2025
Pooja Pillai
Highlights:

  • Adolescence star Owen Cooper becomes the youngest-ever nominee for Supporting Actor at the Emmys.
  • The 15-year-old is nominated for his role as Jamie Miller, a teen murder suspect in the Netflix drama.
  • The series has bagged 13 nominations, including Best Limited Series, Best Actor (Stephen Graham), and Best Writing.
  • Cooper competes against his co-star Ashley Walters; actresses Erin Doherty and Christine Tremarco are also nominated.

British teenager Owen Cooper has created a major moment in Emmy Awards history, earning a nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie for his role in Netflix’s hit series Adolescence. At just 15 years old, Cooper is now the youngest male actor ever to be nominated in the category, and if he wins, he will be the youngest male acting Emmy winner of all time.

The dark four-part limited series, released in March 2025, struck a chord globally with its unflinching look at violence, masculinity, and online radicalisation. Cooper plays Jamie Miller, a 13-year-old boy accused of murdering a classmate. The performance has drawn widespread acclaim, with critics praising the young actor’s emotional range and delivery.

 Owen Cooper Emmy Owen Cooper in a tense scene as Jamie Miller in Netflix's Adolescence  Instagram/owencoooper  


Adolescence on Netflix becomes a critical and awards season heavyweight

Since its premiere, Adolescence has become Netflix’s second most-watched show globally, behind only Wednesday, racking up over 540 million viewing hours. It also holds the distinction of being the most-watched UK series on the platform.

Filmed in four continuous single-take episodes, the show follows Jamie's arrest and interrogation in chilling detail. Stephen Graham, who plays Jamie’s father Eddie, also received an Emmy nomination for Best Actor. Ashley Walters, as the lead detective, earned a supporting actor nod, while Christine Tremarco and Erin Doherty were recognised in the supporting actress category. Creator Jack Thorne received a Best Writing nomination, while the show is in contention for Best Limited Series.


Owen Cooper's rise: from breakout role to Emmy contender

For Cooper, Adolescence was not just his breakout role but also his first screen acting job. Speaking in an interview, the teenager admitted that the scale of the show’s impact is “still sinking in.” During the filming of Wuthering Heights earlier this year, in which he plays young Heathcliff, his castmates, including Jacob Elordi and Margot Robbie, teased him about his newfound stardom. “They were sick of seeing me on TV,” he joked.

Cooper’s third episode in Adolescence, where Jamie is psychologically assessed, has been singled out for its intensity. His unscripted line “Look at me now!” during an emotional confrontation with Erin Doherty’s character was improvised, a moment that underlines how naturally he inhabits the role.


A powerful performance that sparked wider conversations

Beyond the accolades, Adolescence has generated conversations around the influence of the online “manosphere” on teenage boys. Jamie’s character is depicted as vulnerable to digital spaces that amplify rage and misogyny. “He could have been more protected,” Cooper said, reflecting on his character’s descent. “He’s speaking to the wrong people online, which his family obviously has no idea about.”

The show’s impact has gone beyond viewership numbers. It has prompted real-world discussions about parental vigilance, mental health, and the dangers of online radicalisation among youth, themes that make Cooper’s nomination even more significant.


What’s next for Owen Cooper?

Despite the whirlwind year, Cooper remains grounded. He says school has been “perfectly fine” and that his friends treat him the same. “They just know me for me,” he said. With his Emmy nomination setting a new record, Cooper now embarks on what is likely to be an intense awards season. Yet, he seems focused more on the work than the buzz.

 Owen Cooper Emmy Owen Cooper breaks Emmy record at 15 for Netflix drama ‘Adolescence’Getty Images


“I’d hope and wish that I’d be doing this for the rest of my life,” he said. While he humbly shrugs off comparisons to Robert De Niro, made by his co-star Stephen Graham, it’s clear that Owen Cooper is not just a passing phenomenon but a rising talent to watch.

owen coopernetflixadolescenceemmys 2025

