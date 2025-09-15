Owen Cooper makes Emmy history at 15 as Seth Rogen and Netflix’s ‘Adolescence’ sweep 2025 awards

Highlights:
- Netflix’s Adolescence dominates with six wins including best limited series
- Owen Cooper makes history as youngest male Emmy winner at 15
- Seth Rogen’s The Studio sets comedy record with 13 trophies
- Stephen Colbert gets standing ovation as cancelled Late Show wins talk series
Netflix drama Adolescence and Apple TV+ satire The Studio led the 2025 Emmy Awards winners list, with British star Stephen Graham, Seth Rogen and teenage newcomer Owen Cooper among the biggest names of the night. The ceremony at Los Angeles’ Peacock Theatre also saw The Pitt and Severance secure major prizes, while Stephen Colbert returned to thunderous applause despite his late-night show’s cancellation.
Who were the biggest winners at the Emmy Awards 2025?
Adolescence, Netflix’s breakout drama, claimed six trophies including best limited series, directing and writing. Stephen Graham took home two awards, best actor in a limited series and writing honours, securing his place as one of Britain’s most respected talents. His co-star Erin Doherty won best supporting actress, while 15-year-old Owen Cooper made history as the youngest male acting winner for his supporting role.
Seth Rogen’s The Studio dominated comedy, becoming the most awarded in Emmy history with 13 trophies. Rogen himself won best comedy actor, plus directing and writing, a rare hat-trick for one night.
Which actors stood out with milestone wins?
Owen Cooper was the night’s breakout, calling it “just so surreal” in his emotional speech after winning at just 15. Noah Wyle earned his first Emmy after decades in television, winning best actor in a drama for The Pitt. His co-star Katherine LaNasa delivered another surprise by clinching supporting actress in drama.
In Severance, Britt Lower’s best drama actress win and Tramell Tillman’s supporting actor triumph became historic firsts for both, with Tillman becoming the first Black man to win in his category.
Jean Smart extended her dominance in comedy, winning best actress for Hacks for the fourth time, while her co-star Hannah Einbinder celebrated her first Emmy as supporting actress.
What happened with Stephen Colbert at the Emmys?
The cancellation of The Late Show earlier this year did not stop Stephen Colbert from having one of the night’s most powerful moments. His show won best talk series, receiving a standing ovation as the audience chanted his name. Colbert’s wry stage joke: “Is anyone hiring?” perfectly captured the tone of his farewell.
Full list of Emmy Awards 2025 highlights
- Adolescence — best limited series, Stephen Graham (actor), Erin Doherty (supporting actress), Owen Cooper (supporting actor), directing, writing
- The Studio — best comedy, Seth Rogen (actor, director, writer), record 13 wins overall
- The Pitt — best drama, Noah Wyle (actor), Katherine LaNasa (supporting actress)
- Severance — Britt Lower (drama actress), Tramell Tillman (supporting actor)
- Hacks — Jean Smart (comedy actress), Hannah Einbinder (supporting actress)
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert — best talk series
The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Nate Bargatze, aired live on CBS and streamed on Paramount+.