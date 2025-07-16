Emmy nominations 2025: ‘Severance’ leads with 27 nods as Apple TV+ and HBO dominate list

Highlights:

Severance earns 27 nominations, the highest this year, including Best Drama Series

The Penguin and The Studio follow closely with 24 and 23 nominations respectively

Kathy Bates becomes the oldest nominee for Lead Actress in a Drama at age 77

First‑time acting nominations go to Harrison Ford and Martin Scorsese

The 77th Emmy Awards will air on 14 September on CBS, hosted by Nate Bargatze

The 2025 Emmy Awards nominations have been unveiled, with Severance reclaiming the spotlight by scoring 27 nods, the most for any series this year. The Apple TV+ workplace thriller returns after a one‑year hiatus, dominating major categories, including Best Drama Series, Best Lead Actor (Adam Scott) and Best Lead Actress (Britt Lower).

Joining Severance at the top are two other high‑profile contenders: HBO’s The Penguin, a gritty Batman spin‑off with 24 nominations, and The Studio, Seth Rogen’s Hollywood satire, with 23, tying the record for most comedy nominations in a debut season. The White Lotus matched this feat, continuing its awards momentum with strong supporting‑category performances.

Harrison Ford, Kathy Bates and Owen Cooper break Emmy records

This year’s nominations were a mix of expected favourites and surprising firsts. Harrison Ford earned his first-ever Emmy nod for Shrinking (Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series). Meanwhile, Kathy Bates made history as the oldest Lead Actress in a Drama nominee at 77 for Matlock, surpassing Angela Lansbury’s record.

At the opposite end of the age spectrum, 15‑year‑old Owen Cooper became the youngest-ever nominee (Supporting Actor in a Limited Series) for his role in Adolescence, Netflix’s breakout hit with 13 nominations.





Apple TV+ and HBO take lead while Netflix lags behind

Apple TV+ emerged as a dominant force this year, with Severance and The Studio placing the platform ahead of its competitors in total nominations. HBO also impressed with The White Lotus, The Penguin and The Last of Us (16 nominations).

Netflix, despite its massive global subscriber base, had a relatively quieter year. Adolescence was its top‑performing title, drawing acclaim for its performances and direction, but it did not match the nominations of its Apple TV+ or HBO counterparts.





Comedy category sees fresh faces and returning favourites

The Best Comedy Series race pits The Studio, Hacks and The Bear against each other. Jean Smart (Hacks), Ayo Edebiri (The Bear), Kristen Bell (Nobody Wants This) and Uzo Aduba (The Residence) earned acting nods.

Seth Rogen stands out with nominations for writing, directing and acting in The Studio. Meanwhile, Shrinking, Abbott Elementary and Only Murders in the Building also received nominations across performance and production categories.





Limited series category shakes things up with Black Mirror and The Penguin

This year’s limited series contenders include The Penguin, Adolescence, Dying for Sex and Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story. Black Mirror made a surprise comeback with 10 nominations.





Notable acting nominees:

Colin Farrell and Cristin Milioti (The Penguin)

Michelle Williams (Dying for Sex)

Cate Blanchett (Disclaimer)

Rashida Jones (Black Mirror)





What to expect from the 2025 Emmy Awards

The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards will take place on 14 September, hosted by comedian Nate Bargatze, who is also nominated for Best Variety Special. The ceremony will be broadcast live from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on CBS and will stream on Paramount+. Most of the technical and creative categories will be presented at the Creative Arts Emmys on 6th and 7th September.





As the countdown to Emmy night begins, the major question is whether Severance can convert its 27 nominations into wins, or will newcomers like The Studio and The Penguin take centre stage?