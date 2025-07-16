Skip to content
 
Search

Latest Stories

Emmy nominations 2025: ‘Severance’ leads with 27 nods as Apple TV+ and HBO dominate list

Apple TV+ and HBO dominate this year’s race while Netflix’s limited series Adolescence makes a surprise impact.

Emmy nominations 2025

Adam Scott and Britt Lower return in Severance as Emmy veterans, while Kathy Bates (Matlock) and Harrison Ford (Shrinking) break records with historic nominations

Getty Images/Instagram/appletv/cbstvstudios
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiJul 16, 2025
Pooja Pillai
Pooja was born in Kochi and raised on a mix of newspapers, pop culture, and too many questions. She studied Communicative English and Journalism before earning her Master’s in Journalism from Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, and began her career interning at The Times of India and Channel I'M — where she later became a news anchor, scripting and presenting her own stories. Between deadlines, she’s worked across digital media platforms, covering politics, gender, pop culture, cinema, and everything in between. She has interviewed actors, creators, and changemakers, and occasionally edits her own video content — thanks to being certified in Photoshop and InDesign. In 2025, she joined the Asian Media Group in her first “official” newsroom gig, where she now covers entertainment, lifestyle, and the layered realities of South Asian identity. She believes storytelling should feel personal — even when it’s public — and likes to write not to please, but to provoke, question, and occasionally stir the pot.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights:

  • Severance earns 27 nominations, the highest this year, including Best Drama Series
  •  The Penguin and The Studio follow closely with 24 and 23 nominations respectively
  • Kathy Bates becomes the oldest nominee for Lead Actress in a Drama at age 77
  • First‑time acting nominations go to Harrison Ford and Martin Scorsese
  • The 77th Emmy Awards will air on 14 September on CBS, hosted by Nate Bargatze

The 2025 Emmy Awards nominations have been unveiled, with Severance reclaiming the spotlight by scoring 27 nods, the most for any series this year. The Apple TV+ workplace thriller returns after a one‑year hiatus, dominating major categories, including Best Drama Series, Best Lead Actor (Adam Scott) and Best Lead Actress (Britt Lower).

Joining Severance at the top are two other high‑profile contenders: HBO’s The Penguin, a gritty Batman spin‑off with 24 nominations, and The Studio, Seth Rogen’s Hollywood satire, with 23, tying the record for most comedy nominations in a debut season. The White Lotus matched this feat, continuing its awards momentum with strong supporting‑category performances.

  Emmy Awards  www.easterneye.biz  


Harrison Ford, Kathy Bates and Owen Cooper break Emmy records

This year’s nominations were a mix of expected favourites and surprising firsts. Harrison Ford earned his first-ever Emmy nod for Shrinking (Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series). Meanwhile, Kathy Bates made history as the oldest Lead Actress in a Drama nominee at 77 for Matlock, surpassing Angela Lansbury’s record.

At the opposite end of the age spectrum, 15‑year‑old Owen Cooper became the youngest-ever nominee (Supporting Actor in a Limited Series) for his role in Adolescence, Netflix’s breakout hit with 13 nominations.


Apple TV+ and HBO take lead while Netflix lags behind

Apple TV+ emerged as a dominant force this year, with Severance and The Studio placing the platform ahead of its competitors in total nominations. HBO also impressed with The White Lotus, The Penguin and The Last of Us (16 nominations).

Netflix, despite its massive global subscriber base, had a relatively quieter year. Adolescence was its top‑performing title, drawing acclaim for its performances and direction, but it did not match the nominations of its Apple TV+ or HBO counterparts.


Comedy category sees fresh faces and returning favourites

The Best Comedy Series race pits The Studio, Hacks and The Bear against each other. Jean Smart (Hacks), Ayo Edebiri (The Bear), Kristen Bell (Nobody Wants This) and Uzo Aduba (The Residence) earned acting nods.

Seth Rogen stands out with nominations for writing, directing and acting in The Studio. Meanwhile, Shrinking, Abbott Elementary and Only Murders in the Building also received nominations across performance and production categories.


Limited series category shakes things up with Black Mirror and The Penguin

This year’s limited series contenders include The Penguin, Adolescence, Dying for Sex and Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story. Black Mirror made a surprise comeback with 10 nominations.


Notable acting nominees:

  • Colin Farrell and Cristin Milioti (The Penguin)
  • Michelle Williams (Dying for Sex)
  • Cate Blanchett (Disclaimer)
  • Rashida Jones (Black Mirror)


What to expect from the 2025 Emmy Awards

The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards will take place on 14 September, hosted by comedian Nate Bargatze, who is also nominated for Best Variety Special. The ceremony will be broadcast live from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on CBS and will stream on Paramount+. Most of the technical and creative categories will be presented at the Creative Arts Emmys on 6th and 7th September.


As the countdown to Emmy night begins, the major question is whether Severance can convert its 27 nominations into wins, or will newcomers like The Studio and The Penguin take centre stage?

apple tvhbohollywoodnominationsstreaming platformsemmy awards 2025

Related News

South Asian fertility
Health

South Asian Heritage Month 2025: Breaking silence on fertility in the South Asian community

shubhanshu shukla
Asia

India's Shubhanshu Shukla returns home after 18-day space mission

More For You

10 TikTok stars

TikTok stars are no longer just dancing in their bedrooms — they’re calling the shots in Hollywood

Instagram

10 TikTok stars who went from viral fame to Hollywood deals

Remember when people sneered, "TikTokers? Making movies?" Yeah, toss that script. This isn’t about going viral anymore; it’s about building empires. What started as 15-second clips is now turning into major movie deals, studio projects, and executive producing credits. These creators have crossed over into film and television, landed record deals, voiced animation characters, and in some cases, even produced their own films.

Studios aren’t casting these creators for clout; they’re handing them keys. Why? Because they walk in with what Hollywood’s starving for: armies of fans who actually give a damn!

Keep ReadingShow less
Vidya Balan

Fans celebrate Vidya Balan’s makeover while critics question shift from body positivity message

Instagram/thepeacockmagazine

Vidya Balan sets internet abuzz with glam makeover as some fans question her earlier stance on body positivity

Highlights:

  • Vidya Balan debuts a bold new look for The Peacock Magazine’s July cover.
  • The actor's transformation has received both praise and criticism online.
  • Some fans hailed it as a refreshing style change; others questioned the shift from her past body positivity stance.
  • The shoot comes on the heels of Vidya’s recent film success in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

Bollywood actor Vidya Balan has sparked a flurry of reactions online after her striking new avatar on the cover of The Peacock Magazine’s July 2025 edition. Known for championing traditional handloom saris and body positivity, the 46-year-old’s dramatic transformation, complete with a bold pink sequin dress and short, styled hair, has left the internet dazzled.

The look, part of a cover story titled A Force to Reckon With, was shared on 14 July by the magazine and Balan herself. It marks a significant departure from her signature earthy elegance and instead leans into high-fashion glamour.

Keep ReadingShow less
SamaBhav UK 2025 film festival
SamaBhav UK 2025 film festival opens with urgent call for gender justice in South Asian communities

SamaBhav UK 2025 film festival opens with urgent call for gender justice in South Asian communities

A unique travelling film festival focused on gender equity is set to tour the UK this month. SamaBhav UK 2025, curated by Harish Sadani, founder of India’s Men Against Violence and Abuse (MAVA), will run from 19 to 28 July across Leeds, London and Bristol. Through powerful films and open conversations, the event aims to spark dialogue on masculinity, care, and gender justice within South Asian communities.

Curated by Harish Sadani, founder of Men Against Violence and Abuse (MAVA), the festival invites audiences into dialogue on gender equity, homophobia, and toxic masculinity, all rooted in a South Asian context.

Keep ReadingShow less
Lokesh Kanagaraj

Sanjay Dutt says he was wasted in Leo Lokesh Kanagaraj admits the role could have been better

X/Sanjay Dutt

Lokesh Kanagaraj admits writing flaws after Sanjay Dutt says he was underused in 'Leo'

Highlights:

  • Sanjay Dutt recently said he was “angry” at Lokesh Kanagaraj for underusing him in Leo.
  • Lokesh admitted he “probably made a mistake” and acknowledged flaws in his writing.
  • The director revealed Sanjay called him after the clip went viral and clarified it was a light-hearted comment.
  • Lokesh promised to give Sanjay “one of his best roles” in a future collaboration.

Filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj has addressed Sanjay Dutt’s recent statement about being underused in Leo, admitting he might have made a mistake while writing the veteran actor’s character. Dutt, who played the antagonist Antony Das in the Vijay-led film, had said during a promotional event that he felt the director “wasted” his talent by not giving him a stronger role.

The Leo clip, shared widely on social media, sparked discussions around casting big stars in brief parts. Lokesh has now responded with humility, acknowledging the criticism and calling it part of his learning curve as a filmmaker.

Keep ReadingShow less
Beyoncé

Beyoncé performing during her Cowboy Carter tour in Atlanta

Instagram/beyonce

Beyoncé’s unreleased music stolen from car in Atlanta days before Cowboy Carter shows

Highlights:

  • Choreographer Christopher Grant and dancer Diandre Blue’s rental car was broken into on 8 July in Atlanta.
  • Five hard drives with Beyoncé’s unreleased music, show visuals, and setlists were among the stolen items.
  • Police tracked the location of missing devices and issued an arrest warrant, but no suspect has been publicly named.
  • The incident occurred two days before Beyoncé’s four-night tour stop at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Just two days before Beyoncé was set to take the stage in Atlanta for her Cowboy Carter tour, a major security breach rocked her team. Unreleased music, private show material, and luxury items were stolen from a rental vehicle used by her choreographer and dancer, police confirmed.

Atlanta authorities say the break-in happened on 8 July around 8 pm in a parking garage near Krog Street Market. The SUV, a black Jeep Wagoneer, was briefly left unattended by choreographer Christopher Grant and dancer Diandre Blue while they grabbed food. When they returned, the rear window had been smashed, and two suitcases containing sensitive material were missing.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc