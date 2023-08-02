Emmy nominations for Fareed Zakaria and Yogita Limaye

By: Eastern Eye

THE CNN show of Indian American author and political commentator Fareed Zakaria and a programme by BBC’S south Asia and Afghanistan correspondent Yogita Limaye is among those nominated for the 44th Annual News and Documentary Emmy awards.

Zakaria’s show Fareed Zakaria GPS got the nod in the outstanding news discussion & analysis category.

Limaye took to Twitter to express her “delight” over BBC World News America’s Afghanistan Under the Taliban earning a nomination in the outstanding continuing news coverage: short form category. She added, “Deeply proud of the BBC’s commitment to covering #Afghanistan and forever in debt of the trust, courage and kindness of the people who continue to speak to us.”

The awards will be presented in New York City at two events – News on September 27 and documentary on September 28.