Website Logo
  • Wednesday, August 02, 2023
Trending Now:  

News

Emmy nominations for Fareed Zakaria and Yogita Limaye

Zakaria’s show Fareed Zakaria GPS got the nod in the outstanding news discussion & analysis category

Fareed Zakaria

By: Eastern Eye

THE CNN show of Indian American author and political commentator Fareed Zakaria and a programme by BBC’S south Asia and Afghanistan correspondent Yogita Limaye is among those nominated for the 44th Annual News and Documentary Emmy awards.

Zakaria’s show Fareed Zakaria GPS got the nod in the outstanding news discussion & analysis category.

Limaye took to Twitter to express her “delight” over BBC World News America’s Afghanistan Under the Taliban earning a nomination in the outstanding continuing news coverage: short form category. She added, “Deeply proud of the BBC’s commitment to covering #Afghanistan and forever in debt of the trust, courage and kindness of the people who continue to speak to us.”

The awards will be presented in New York City at two events – News on September 27 and documentary on September 28.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

PAKISTAN
Gunmen kill two Pakistan police guarding polio vaccinators
News
Pakistan marks anniversary of joint plan with China
News
School dropout wins major literary prize in India
News
No sign of resolution to deadly sectarian violence in Manipur
UK
Margaret Ferrier’s removal triggers electoral test for Labour in Scotland
News
Medic Hasmukh Shah recognised by First Minister of Wales
News
Women sanitation workers from India’s Kerala win £946,685 lottery
News
Shehbaz Sharif says ‘war is not an option’ as he proposes talks with…
News
Twitter challenges Indian court ruling on content blocking orders
News
Heat takes unequal toll on Britain’s ethnic minorities
US
Trump faces federal charges for trying to overturn 2020 election
News
Witness in Indian wrestling body chief’s case to contest polls aiming to unseat…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW