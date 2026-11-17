Highlights

Ford Kiernan and Greg Hemphill will reunite for 10 live performances in Glasgow.

Still Game Live: Heaven Sent will run in February and March 2028.

The comeback follows their 2019 production, The Final Farewell.

Fans who thought they had seen the last of Jack and Victor have a surprise coming, as Still Game prepares to return to the stage. Ford Kiernan and Greg Hemphill will reprise their roles as beloved pensioners in a new production, Still Game Live: Heaven Sent, at Glasgow's OVO Hydro in 2028.

The pair teased the reunion with a playful statement: “We had FOMO (Fear of Moving On). Haud oan! Whit's been happenin? It's been far too lang… Craiglang.”

Why is the reunion special?

The announcement comes after the duo's 2019 stage production, Still Game: The Final Farewell, which was expected to mark their last appearance together as Jack and Victor.

The original BBC sitcom first aired in 2002 and ran for nine series before becoming one of Scotland's most popular comedy shows. It followed the everyday adventures of two pensioners in the fictional Glasgow neighbourhood of Craiglang.

When will Still Game Live: Heaven Sent take place?

The production will feature 10 performances at Glasgow's OVO Hydro between February 18 and 20, and March 3 and 5, 2028. Tickets are scheduled to go on sale at 10am on November 20, 2026. Further casting details are yet to be announced. The reunion will give fans another opportunity to enjoy the familiar humour and much loved characters that made Still Game a television favourite.