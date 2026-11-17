Highlights

Call Me Bae Season 2 will premiere on Prime Video on December 17.

Ananya Panday returns as Bae for an eight-episode season.

Shruti Kamal Haasan joins the returning cast as the new addition.

Bae's complicated love life will test her friendships and the much-loved Behen Code.

Ananya Panday is set to return as Bae in the second season of Call Me Bae, with Prime Video confirming December 17 as the premiere date.

The eight-episode season will continue the story of the broke high-society woman who found her footing in journalism after losing her privileged lifestyle. This time, Bae's love life is set to become even more complicated, putting her relationships and the Behen Code to the test.

Directed by Collin D'Cunha, the comedy-drama is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla and Apoorva Mehta under Dharmatic Entertainment.

What to expect from Call Me Bae Season 2

The new season will follow Bae as she navigates fresh challenges in her personal and professional life. Her romantic relationships are expected to bring more complications, while her friendships remain an important part of the story.

The Behen Code, which became one of the show's defining elements in its first season, will also face new tests.

The series is created and co-written by Ishita Moitra, with Samina Motlekar, Rohit Nair and Nittal Chandarana contributing to the writing.

Who is returning to the cast?

Panday will be joined by several familiar faces from the first season, including Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra and Mini Mathur.

Shruti Kamal Haasan joins the cast for the new season.

What the makers said about the new season

Karan Johar said the response to the first season showed that audiences had connected with Bae's unpredictable journey and unapologetic attitude.

He added that the new episodes would explore different sides of the character while retaining the humour, heart and irreverent spirit that audiences enjoyed.

Nikhil Madhok, head of originals at Prime Video India, said the Behen Code had become a cultural phenomenon, celebrating female friendship. He also highlighted the platform's continued collaboration with Dharmatic Entertainment.

Call Me Bae Season 2 premieres on Prime Video on December 17.