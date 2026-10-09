Zee's Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2026: Top 13 contestants enter next stage as Navratri special brings new twist

Highlights

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2026 has named its Top 13 contestants after an intense selection process.

The upcoming Navratri special is expected to feature Gujarati folk singer Jahnvi Shrimankar.

Judges Shankar Mahadevan, Kumar Sanu, Neeti Mohan and Javed Ali continue to mentor the contestants.

The latest season of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa is moving into its next stage after a competitive selection process, with 13 singers securing places in the competition. The Hindi singing reality show, hosted by Shreyas Talpade, features established musicians Shankar Mahadevan, Kumar Sanu, Neeti Mohan and Javed Ali as its judges and mentors.

The season premiered on 19 September 2026 on Zee TV under the theme Hindustan Ka Sangeetsthan. With the initial selection rounds complete, attention is now turning to the contestants' performances and the challenges ahead.

Surprise 13th spot changes the competition

The show had initially been expected to select 12 contestants for the next stage. However, the final selection process reportedly resulted in an additional place, bringing the total to 13.

Singer Shraddha Shree, described as a breakout performer associated with Bajaj Dhuniverse, is among those who progressed through the auditions.

The expanded line-up gives the judges more singers to assess as the competition develops. Contestants will need to demonstrate vocal control, versatility and stage presence as they perform before the judges and the audience.

The next phase is expected to bring greater pressure as the singers compete to remain in the running. However, an official elimination announcement should be confirmed before reporting that any contestant has been sent home.

Navratri special to feature Jahnvi Shrimankar

The upcoming episodes are expected to celebrate Navratri under the theme Shubh Aarambh. Gujarati folk singer Jahnvi Shrimankar is also expected to make a guest appearance, bringing a festive musical element to the programme.

The production is reported to feature a royal-themed set and a large ensemble of live instrumentalists, adding to the scale of the performances.

The Navratri episodes are set to give contestants an opportunity to explore music associated with the festival while continuing to impress the judging panel. Further details about the performances and any changes to the competition should be confirmed through official programme announcements.

When and where to watch Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2026

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2026 airs on Saturdays and Sundays at 9.30pm Indian Standard Time on Zee TV. This corresponds to 5pm British Summer Time (BST) for UK viewers while British Summer Time remains in effect.

Episodes are also available on ZEE5, subject to regional streaming availability. The UK switches from BST to Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) on 25 October 2026, after which 9.30pm IST corresponds to 4pm GMT.

With 13 contestants progressing to the next stage, the competition is set to continue with more performances and new challenges. The next episodes are expected to combine the festive atmosphere of Navratri with the ongoing search for the season's standout singer.