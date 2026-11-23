UK taxpayers held £1.03 trillion in accounts in offshore tax havens at the end of 2024, a rise of nearly 10 per cent in two years.

HMRC recovered an average of £125 million annually in unpaid tax, interest and penalties linked to offshore accounts over the past six years.

Around one in five offshore accounts reported through an international information-sharing system lacked a unique taxpayer identifier, making it harder to trace account holders.

More than £1 trillion is held in offshore tax-haven accounts belonging to UK taxpayers, exposing the challenges facing the country's tax authority as it tries to identify undeclared income and recover unpaid revenue.

Figures obtained by the TaxWatch thinktank through freedom of information requests show that balances in these accounts reached £1.03 trillion at the end of 2024, the first time the total has crossed the trillion-pound mark since HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) began receiving the information in 2017.

The amount increased by nearly 10 per cent between 2022 and 2024, according to TaxWatch's analysis of HMRC data published on Sunday (22).

The figures cover financial assets held in banks and other financial institutions across jurisdictions classified as tax havens, including Bermuda, the British Virgin Islands, Jersey, Switzerland, Hong Kong, Liechtenstein and Panama.

However, the £1.03tn figure does not represent undeclared wealth or unpaid tax. Holding money overseas is not illegal, and much of the income generated by these assets is likely to have been correctly reported to HMRC.

The concern is whether the tax due on all offshore income and gains is being paid, and whether the authority has the information and resources needed to identify cases where it is not.

TaxWatch found that although only around a fifth of the offshore accounts reported to HMRC between 2022 and 2024 were in tax-haven jurisdictions, they held between 68 and 78 per cent of the reported balances.

The average tax-haven account held directly by an individual contained around £307,000 in 2024, compared with £18,000 in accounts held in other overseas jurisdictions.

Why is HMRC struggling to recover more unpaid tax?

One of the central problems is the gap between the information HMRC receives and its ability to match that information to individual taxpayers.

The authority obtains details of overseas financial accounts through the Common Reporting Standard (CRS), an international arrangement under which participating jurisdictions automatically exchange financial information about account holders who are tax residents elsewhere.

The system is intended to help tax authorities identify foreign income and assets that may otherwise go unreported.

But TaxWatch found that around one in five offshore accounts belonging to UK taxpayers and reported through the CRS did not include a unique taxpayer identifier. Banks and financial institutions are expected to collect these details, which help tax authorities match accounts with the correct individuals.

Without that information, HMRC can face difficulties establishing who owns an account and whether the income generated from it has been properly declared.

The problem becomes more complicated when assets are held through companies, trusts or investment structures rather than directly in an individual's name.

TaxWatch said around two-thirds of UK taxpayers' tax-haven accounts were held directly by individuals, with the remainder involving companies, trusts and collective investment vehicles such as hedge funds.

The thinktank found that HMRC recovered an average of £125 million a year in previously unpaid tax, interest and penalties linked to offshore accounts over the past six years. The figures include accounts reported through the CRS and a separate US information-sharing system.

This is considerably below HMRC's own earlier estimate of the potential unpaid tax.

In 2018, the authority estimated that between £200m and £700m was going unpaid annually on income and gains from overseas accounts reported through the CRS, with a central estimate of £400m.

TaxWatch said the average annual recovery figure was less than a third of that central estimate. However, the figures cover different periods and measures, and should not be treated as a direct calculation of the current offshore tax gap.

The Public Accounts Committee has previously described HMRC's partial estimate as an "implausibly low" assessment of the problem, given the scale of offshore wealth held by UK residents.

TaxWatch director Mike Lewis reportedly said the latest figures showed that the government's plans to strengthen offshore tax compliance would require more resources, expertise and time.

He said the money recovered from offshore accounts was considerably lower than HMRC's estimate of unpaid tax, adding that the accounts automatically reported to the authority represented only the most straightforward cases to investigate.

"Most tax evasion happens behind much more complex structures," he said.

What is HMRC doing to tackle offshore tax non-compliance?

HMRC has announced a wider drive to improve compliance among wealthy taxpayers, including those with assets and financial arrangements overseas.

The authority is assigning dedicated customer compliance managers to more than 200 billionaires with UK tax obligations, regardless of whether they formally live in the country. The initiative is intended to help HMRC understand complex financial affairs that can involve multiple taxes, companies and jurisdictions.

It has also committed to deploying an additional 400 people to tackle wealthy offshore non-compliance by 2030.

HMRC estimates that its wider wealthy taxpayer compliance plan could generate at least £500m in additional revenue, contributing towards its target of raising £10bn in extra tax revenues by 2030.

However, TaxWatch argues that the authority needs to address gaps in international reporting, improve its ability to investigate complex ownership arrangements and strengthen the deterrent against deliberate non-compliance.

The thinktank also criticised HMRC for repeatedly postponing the publication of a comprehensive estimate of the offshore tax gap, which measures the tax potentially going unpaid on overseas income, gains and assets.

The authority had previously committed to publishing an estimate, but has now promised to release it in 2027. TaxWatch said the absence of such a figure makes it difficult for the public and policymakers to assess how effectively HMRC is tackling offshore tax evasion.

An HMRC spokesperson said: "We've led the way in increasing global tax transparency, helping us tackle offshore tax risks and ensure everyone pays the right amount under UK law.

"We've already strengthened our approach by bringing together specialist expertise to take on the most complex offshore risks, and we're deploying an additional 400 people to tackle wealthy offshore non-compliance by 2030."

The latest figures do not establish how much of the £1.03tn is linked to unpaid tax. But they highlight the scale of the financial assets held overseas by UK taxpayers and the difficulty of ensuring that income generated from them is properly reported.

For HMRC, the challenge is no longer simply obtaining information about offshore accounts. It is turning that information into identifiable taxpayers, enforceable investigations and tax revenue.