Highlights

Harry uses a dangerous plan involving diamonds and a diplomatic courier to bring down Kat McAllister and protect the Harrigans.

Frankie is captured, while Kat agrees to resign as US ambassador after Harry exposes her involvement in an illegal transaction.

The finale ends with an explosion involving Harry's car, leaving Jan's fate uncertain.

The second season of Mobland ends with Harry Da Souza (Tom Hardy) seemingly achieving the impossible. With the Harrigan family's criminal empire under threat, their accounts frozen and the authorities closing in, he finds a way to turn the situation around.

However, just as Harry appears to have secured their future, an unexpected explosion changes everything.

Titled The Queen Is Dead, the finale brings the family's troubles to a dramatic turning point. It also leaves viewers with a major question: has Harry saved the Harrigans only to lose Jan (Joanne Froggatt)?

How does Harry save the Harrigans?

The finale begins with the Harrigans struggling to escape the consequences of a police operation against their organisation. Colin Tattersall has linked their criminal activities to terrorist groups, prompting the authorities to freeze their accounts and raid their businesses.

Harry moves the family to a hideout he had arranged in advance. With their options running out, Seraphina reveals that she has diamonds worth more than €10 million, which could help them negotiate with Kat McAllister (Janet McTeer).

Conrad agrees to let Harry approach Kat with an offer. Harry appears to betray the Harrigans by telling her he is willing to work for her. He also offers the diamonds and information about the family's location.

However, the offer is part of a much bigger plan. Harry arranges for information about the diplomatic courier carrying the diamonds to be leaked, creating a trail that could connect Kat to an illegal transaction involving a designated terrorist organisation.

He also places Donnie's severed head inside the delivery, giving him further evidence that could damage Kat's position.

What happens to Frankie and Kat?

Harry's apparent deal with Kat convinces Frankie Cooper (Johnny Flynn) that he has finally gained the upper hand. After learning where the Harrigans are hiding, Frankie takes his men to the property, expecting to catch them off guard.

Instead, he walks into Harry's trap. Harry, Paul and Zosia are prepared for the attack, and Frankie's men are overwhelmed. Harry shoots Frankie in the leg but keeps him alive. Maeve (Helen Mirren) takes custody of the prisoner, intending to torture him.

Harry's plan against Kat also succeeds. When she realises that the diamonds and Donnie's head could expose her involvement in the illegal transaction, she understands the damage it could do to her career and standing with the US government.

Kat eventually agrees to resign as US ambassador. The investigations into the Harrigans are ordered to close, while restrictions on their accounts are suspended pending review.

Harry has managed to protect the family and remove two major threats. But his victory does not last long.

Is Jan dead after the explosion?

After dealing with the crisis, Harry asks Conrad for some time away from the family. He wants to spend a week with Jan and Gina (Teddie-Rose Malleson-Allen), hoping to enjoy some peace after everything they have endured.

While Harry speaks to Conrad inside the house, Jan and Gina wait outside near their car. Gina asks her mother to promise that they will never return to the Harrigan estate. Jan agrees, suggesting that both are desperate to leave their dangerous lives behind.

But Eddie (Anson Boon) has other plans. Acting on Maeve's instructions to kill Harry, he has been trying to get explosives from Paul. He eventually manages to plant a bomb in Harry's car.

Just as Eddie is about to detonate it, he receives a threatening phone call from Mad Dog, who has been tracking him over the events surrounding Medusa's death. The call frightens Eddie, causing him to drop the detonator and accidentally trigger the explosion.

By this point, Jan has returned to the car. The vehicle explodes with her inside, while Gina is outside and Harry watches from the house.

The finale strongly suggests that Jan has been killed, but it does not show her body or include an official confirmation of her death. Gina survives the blast.

This leaves Jan's fate unresolved as the season ends. Harry has spent the entire finale protecting the Harrigans, only to face the possibility that he has lost the person he wanted to protect most.