Hulk Hogan hospitalised for back and neck issues, rep confirms he is not on deathbed

The speculation began after Bubba stated he had heard Hogan’s health had declined significantly

Hulk Hogan

Hogan’s current hospital stay follows a neck fusion surgery he underwent in May 2025

Getty Images
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranJun 19, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has been hospitalised for ongoing neck and back issues, but representatives have confirmed he is not in critical condition, dismissing online speculation suggesting otherwise.

The 71-year-old wrestling icon, whose real name is Terry Bollea, was reported by TMZ Sports to be undergoing treatment related to injuries sustained during his decades-long in-ring career. His representative said Hogan is already mobile again and “not on his deathbed”, following false claims made on air by Florida radio personality Bubba the Love Sponge.

The speculation began after Bubba stated he had heard Hogan’s health had declined significantly and that family members were being called to say their goodbyes. However, he admitted the information was second-hand and unverified at the time of broadcast.

In reality, Hogan’s current hospital stay follows a neck fusion surgery he underwent in May 2025, which was described as successful. He has undergone numerous operations over the years to treat wear and tear from wrestling, particularly to his spine, hips and knees.

Despite his physical challenges, Hogan has continued to make public appearances. His most recent confirmed outing was in January 2025 on WWE Raw, where he promoted his Real American Beer brand during the programme’s Netflix launch. The segment received a mixed reaction from the crowd.

Hogan remains one of the most recognisable figures in professional wrestling, having helped define the industry during the 1980s boom. He held multiple world titles and was central to WWE's rise to global popularity, later moving to WCW and becoming a founding member of the nWo.

His team has confirmed there is no cause for alarm, and that his current hospitalisation is part of ongoing care rather than any emergency. No further surgeries have been announced at this stage.

