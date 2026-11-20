Highlights

Stewart’s death certificate lists cardiopulmonary arrest and a neurocognitive disorder with Lewy body.

His family had previously confirmed his battle with Alzheimer’s disease and Lewy body dementia.

The actor died at his Los Angeles home on October 28, 2026.

According to his death certificate, obtained by TMZ, Stewart died from cardiopulmonary arrest and a neurocognitive disorder with Lewy body, a progressive condition that can affect memory, thinking and movement.

His family announced his death on October 29, revealing that he had experienced what they described as a “brief and poignant journey” with Alzheimer’s disease and Lewy body dementia.

The British actor was best known for playing Captain Jean Luc Picard in Star Trek: The Next Generation and Professor Charles Xavier in the X-Men franchise. Tributes poured in from colleagues and friends, including X-Men co-star Ian McKellen.

His widow, singer Sunny Ozell, shared an emotional tribute, describing the grief of losing her husband while expressing gratitude for the years they shared.

The death certificate also revealed that Stewart’s remains underwent alkaline hydrolysis, commonly known as water cremation, on November 3.

Stewart leaves behind a six decade acting legacy, with memorable performances across theatre, television and cinema.