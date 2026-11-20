Highlights

Marvel has officially named Iron Man's monstrous new form The Iron Thing in its upcoming Hulk War storyline.

Tony Stark is transformed into a hulking creature after being defeated by the Infernal Hulk, despite wearing his powerful Hellbuster armour.

Spider-Man, Captain America, Captain Marvel, Jubilee and Vision also undergo disturbing transformations as the Infernal Hulk assembles his team.

Iron Man has gone through countless upgrades over the years, but his latest transformation takes him further than any technological advancement. Marvel has revealed a terrifying new identity for Tony Stark, who is set to become The Iron Thing in the upcoming Hulk War storyline.

Unlike his familiar red-and-gold armour, the new version of the Avenger is a monstrous creature with an enormous, misshapen body and a simple grey mask. The transformation strips away much of what makes Iron Man recognisable, turning the brilliant billionaire into a powerful physical force.

Iron Man becomes The Iron Thing in Hulk War

Marvel has officially revealed the name of Tony Stark's mutated form as part of the Infernal Hulk's growing team of monstrous Avengers.

The transformation comes after Iron Man is defeated despite wielding a spear linked to the One Above All and wearing his powerful Hellbuster armour.

The Infernal Hulk then turns him into a creature considerably larger and bulkier than the Hulk himself. His advanced technology and familiar armour are no longer the defining features of his appearance, with his new form relying more on brute strength.

The name The Iron Thing also appears to be a deliberate insult to Tony Stark, whose intelligence, confidence and technological inventions have traditionally made him one of the Avengers' most distinctive members.

Spider-Man and Captain America also get terrifying new forms

Iron Man is not the only Avenger to undergo a disturbing transformation at the hands of the Infernal Hulk.

Spider-Man becomes the Arthropod, a horrifying spider-like creature that emerges from Peter Parker's abdomen, leaving him suspended beneath its body.

Captain America is transformed into the War Dead, appearing as a crucified figure carried by four undead soldiers.

Captain Marvel also takes on a skull-faced, bird-like appearance, while Jubilee becomes a glowing entity made entirely of energy.

Vision undergoes a particularly unusual transformation, becoming a giant brain encased in a robotic body. His new appearance features a central eye and wings that give him an almost angelic silhouette.

What is Marvel's Hulk War storyline?

The upcoming Hulk War storyline centres on the Infernal Hulk, who appears to be assembling a team of transformed Avengers.

The development continues Marvel's exploration of how familiar superheroes can be reimagined through darker and more monstrous versions of themselves.

For Tony Stark, the transformation into The Iron Thing represents a particularly dramatic departure from the character's established identity. The billionaire who once relied on technological innovation to create increasingly powerful suits of armour is now being presented as a monstrous force.

Whether the transformation will be permanent remains unclear, but it gives Marvel fans a very different version of Iron Man to look forward to.