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Dhanush goes undercover in Mammootty's shadowy red sandalwood empire in 'O.M' trailer

O.M trailer promises a Dhurandhar-meets-Pushpa crime thriller

Dhanush goes undercover in Mammootty's shadowy red sandalwood empire in 'O.M' trailer

Mammootty appears as a politician allegedly controlling the illegal trade

YouTube/ Divo Music
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranNov 14, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran

Gayathri Kallukaran is a junior journalist at Eastern Eye, with over two years of journalism experience, covering entertainment, culture, lifestyle, travel, and technology. Her areas of interest include human-interest stories, inclusive storytelling, and people-focused features.

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Highlights

  • Dhanush plays an undercover Tamil Nadu police officer infiltrating a red sandalwood smuggling network in O.M: Chapter 1, Udhiram: The Blood Wood.
  • Mammootty appears as a politician allegedly controlling the illegal trade, while Sai Pallavi plays an IPS officer leading the operation.
  • Directed by National Award winner Rajkumar Periasamy, the crime thriller is set to release worldwide on November 20.

Dhanush goes undercover as a woodcutter to infiltrate a dangerous red sandalwood smuggling network in the trailer for O.M: Chapter 1, Udhiram: The Blood Wood. The upcoming crime thriller brings together Dhanush, Mammootty and Sai Pallavi in a story involving organised crime, political influence and a high-stakes police operation.

Released on Friday (November 13), the nearly three-minute trailer introduces a world of illegal timber trading in Andhra Pradesh's forests, with Dhanush's character caught between the smugglers he is investigating and the police operation working to bring them down.

Dhanush's undercover mission takes centre stage

Dhanush plays a Tamil Nadu Special Task Force officer who assumes the identity of a woodcutter to infiltrate a red sandalwood smuggling syndicate operating in the Seshachalam forest region of Andhra Pradesh.

The trailer shows him working alongside the smugglers, with several sequences suggesting that his cover could be exposed at any moment.

Sai Pallavi plays IPS officer Nithya Reddy, who heads Andhra Pradesh's Exclusive Special Task Force. Her character leads Operation Mole, which appears to be referenced in the film's title abbreviation, O.M.

The story revolves around a joint operation involving the police forces of Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu to dismantle an illegal trading network operating between two temple towns.

- YouTube youtu.be

Mammootty plays a politician behind the illegal trade

Mammootty appears as Siya, a politician allegedly controlling the red sandalwood trade from behind the scenes.

His character adds another dimension to the story, suggesting that the smuggling operation extends beyond the people working in the forests and involves powerful figures with political influence.

The combination of undercover espionage and the illegal timber trade has drawn comparisons with Dhurandhar and Pushpa, although O.M explores its own setting and conflict.

The film also stars Sreeleela alongside Dhanush, Mammootty and Sai Pallavi.

When is O.M: Chapter 1 releasing?

Written and directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, who won the National Film Award for Best Director for Amaran, O.M: Chapter 1, Udhiram: The Blood Wood is scheduled to release worldwide on November 20.

The film was initially scheduled to arrive in cinemas on October 16 but was postponed by Dhanush out of respect for Rajinikanth's Jailer 2, which was then scheduled for October 15.

Produced by Dhanush, Shraddha Agrawal and Azmat Jagmag under Wunderbar Films and RTake Studios, the film will release in Tamil, with dubbed versions in Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada.

With Dhanush's undercover mission, Mammootty's politically influential character and Sai Pallavi leading the investigation, O.M brings together three major performers for a crime thriller rooted in Andhra Pradesh's forests.

mammoottysai pallavidhanushmammootty o.m moviedhanush undercover cop o.m
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