Highlights:
- Actor-director Dhanush performed live with composer GV Prakash at Chennai event.
- Youngest son Linga joined his father on stage, dancing alongside him.
- Dhanush recounted childhood memories that inspired the story of Idli Kadai.
- The film, featuring a star-studded cast, is set to release on 1 October.
Dhanush delighted fans at the Idli Kadai audio launch in Chennai with a touching father-son moment, performing the film’s hit song Enjami Thandhaane alongside music composer GV Prakash. The actor’s youngest son, Linga, joined him on stage, creating a heartfelt moment that resonated with audiences. Dhanush also shared personal childhood memories, revealing how his love for idlis inspired the upcoming film.
Dhanush stuns fans as young son Linga joins him for impromptu dance at 'Idli Kadai’ audio launch Instagram Screengrab/life_of_aakash/redgiantmovies_
How did Dhanush and Linga steal the show at Idli Kadai audio launch?
The audio launch of Idli Kadai on 14 September saw Dhanush delivering a lively performance with GV Prakash, which quickly became the highlight of the event. Towards the end of the song, Dhanush invited his son Linga to join him on stage. The duo’s synchronised dance moves were met with loud applause from fans, who captured the emotional moment on camera.
What inspired the story of Idli Kadai?
During the event, Dhanush shared a deeply personal story from his childhood that formed the basis for Idli Kadai. He recounted waking up at 4 a.m. with his sister and cousins to collect flowers from their neighbourhood, earning around £0.02 (₹2) each.
The children would then bathe at a local pump set and head to an idli shop, where the modest earnings would buy four to five idlis. Dhanush said the experience of eating food earned through hard work left an indelible mark on him, inspiring the film’s narrative about perseverance and simple joys.
Who stars in Idli Kadai and when is it releasing?
Idli Kadai marks Dhanush’s fourth directorial venture and features a strong ensemble cast. Alongside Dhanush, the film stars Nithya Menen, Sathyaraj, Arun Vijay, Samuthirakani, Rajkiran, Shalini Pandey, and Parthiepan.
The Tamil release is scheduled for 1 October 2025, with a Telugu version titled Ildi Kottu also set to hit screens simultaneously. Fans can expect a mix of compelling storytelling, music, and emotional moments that reflect Dhanush’s personal touch as a filmmaker.
Why did fans react emotionally to Dhanush and Linga’s dance?
The impromptu father-son dance captured the hearts of fans because it was both genuine and affectionate. After their performance, Dhanush hugged Linga, while the young boy touched his father’s feet in a traditional gesture of respect. This simple yet heartfelt exchange highlighted Dhanush’s family-oriented persona, further endearing him to fans. Clips of the performance have since circulated widely on social media, generating admiration for both Dhanush’s talent and his bond with his son.