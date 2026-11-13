Kunal Kapoor's 'Ramayana' cameo wins Thai fans who call him 'the Indra of their dreams'

Highlights

Kunal Kapoor has attracted unexpected attention from Thai audiences following his appearance as Lord Indra in Ramayana.

Fans have praised his looks in social media posts, with some writing poetic tributes and inviting him to visit Thailand.

The actor has responded to some fans, revealing that Thailand feels like a second home to him.

Kunal Kapoor may have had a relatively brief appearance in Ramayana, but his portrayal of Lord Indra has earned him a growing fan following overseas. The actor has become a talking point among Thai audiences, with fans sharing his pictures, praising his appearance and even writing poems dedicated to him.

Since Nitesh Tiwari's adaptation of the Indian epic arrived in cinemas, viewers across Southeast Asia have been discussing the film and its cast. While Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Ravie Dubey have attracted attention for their performances, Kunal's three-scene cameo has created an unexpected wave of admiration in Thailand.

Thai fans shower Kunal Kapoor with praise

Kunal plays Devraj Indra, the king of the devas, in Ramayana. His appearance in the film has prompted several Thai viewers to share screenshots, stills and behind-the-scenes pictures of the actor on social media.

One fan shared photographs from the film's shoot and described him as the 'golden-skinned one', adding: "His beauty is like Indra, descended from heaven to Earth, radiant as the moon, above the land of heaven, above all other men. The Indra of Thai people's dreams."

Another fan responded to a selfie posted by the actor, writing: "Does he know his good looks are a weapon!! One that's just as f***ing powerful as Indra's thunderbolt."

Several others have also invited Kunal to visit Thailand. One social media user wrote: "As radiant as Indra, descended from heaven to earth, as beautiful as the moon. May I humbly invite your majesty to Thailand."

The actor's recent Instagram posts have also attracted messages from Thai fans expressing their admiration and hoping to see him visit the country.

Kunal Kapoor responds to his new fans

Kunal has acknowledged some of the attention and responded to a few fans online. He revealed that his sister is based in Thailand and that the country feels like a second home to him.

The response has added a personal touch to the growing interaction between the actor and his Thai admirers.

Although his role in Ramayana is relatively small, the reaction highlights how the film is finding audiences beyond India and introducing its cast to viewers in different parts of the world.

Kunal Kapoor's role in Ramayana

In Ramayana, Kunal portrays Indra, the king of the devas. His character appears in key moments involving the asura king Sumali and Ravana.

Indra initially defeats Sumali but later faces defeat at the hands of Ravana after the latter receives a boon from Lord Brahma. Kunal also features in a sequence in which Indra approaches Lord Vishnu and urges him to take an avatar to defeat Ravana.

One of his notable moments is his entrance on Airavata, Indra's celestial elephant.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman.

Produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations, the film is planned as a two-part adaptation of the epic. The first instalment is currently running in cinemas, with the second part forming the next chapter of the story.