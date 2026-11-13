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Jensen Huang's Bollywood debut? How AI memes are giving the tech boss a desi makeover

Jensen Huang gets an unexpected Bollywood makeover in AI-generated memes

​Jensen and Alice Huang

Jensen and Alice Huang in an AI generated Bollywood scene

Instagram/sehajfx
Bharath Sathyajith
By Bharath SathyajithNov 13, 2026
Bharath Sathyajith
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Highlights

  • Nvidia boss Jensen Huang has become an unlikely star of Bollywood inspired memes.
  • AI generated edits place him alongside Alice Huang in scenes from popular Hindi films.
  • From Raaz to Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, the internet is giving familiar movie moments a hilarious twist.

Jensen Huang may be known for leading one of the world's biggest technology companies, but the internet has found him a rather different profession, a Bollywood hero.

The Nvidia chief has become the unlikely face of a meme trend, with AI generated videos placing him and Alice Huang into some of Hindi cinema's most recognisable scenes. And social media users appear to be having plenty of fun with the unexpected casting choice.

One of the most popular edit recreates a moment from horror film Raaz, originally starring Dino Morea and Malini Sharma. In the scene, Alice delivers the dialogue, "Mere itne kareeb mat aao, main tumhe barbad kar dungi", while Jensen responds, "Main barbad hona chahta hoon", which translates to Alice saying, "Don't come so close to me, I'll destroy you," while Jensen replies, "I want to be destroyed."

If it sounds familiar, it is because internet has given the exchange a full Bollywood treatment. Another edit plays on the title of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, turning it into Hum Chip De Chuke Sanam. Which means ‘I Have Given Away My Chip’. The wordplay is a cheeky reference to Jensen's association with Nvidia and its computer chips. Other memes borrow moments from Dhadkan and Main Khiladi Tu Anari, bringing old Bollywood favourites back into online conversations.

When memes meet Bollywood nostalgia

The trend highlights internet's favourite habit of turning serious subjects into entertainment. Memes have become a way for people to react to personalities and trending topics using familiar film dialogues, songs and expressions.

Bollywood provides endless material, while AI tools make it easier to put unexpected faces into iconic scenes.

For Jensen, this is perhaps the most unusual career crossover yet. He may have helped power the AI revolution, but social media has now given him a makeover and an imaginary Bollywood filmography.

ai revolutionbollywoodnvidiajensen huang
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