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Jobe Bellingham earns first England call-up, joins brother Jude in squad

The 21-year-old Borussia Dortmund midfielder has been rewarded for his impressive form, with England manager Thomas Tuchel describing the brothers' selection as a 'beautiful story'.

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Jobe Bellingham of Borussia Dortmund looks on during the DFB Cup 2026/27 match between Borussia Dortmund and SV Werder Bremen at Signal Iduna Park on October 27, 2026 in Dortmund, Germany.

(Photo by Pau Barrena/Getty Images)
Pramod Thomas
By Pramod ThomasNov 07, 2026
Pramod Thomas

Pramod Thomas is an assistant editor at Eastern Eye, where he covers British Asian affairs and key developments in UK politics and business. With two decades of journalism experience, his areas of interest include business, international affairs, current events, arts and culture. 

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Highlights

  • Jobe Bellingham receives his first senior England call-up for the Nations League matches against Croatia and Spain.
  • He could become the first Bellingham brother to play alongside Jude for England.
  • Tuchel says the younger midfielder has earned his place on his own merits after an impressive spell at Borussia Dortmund.
  • Chelsea midfielder Cole Palmer misses out on selection.

JOBE BELLINGHAM has earned his first senior England call-up, joining his elder brother Jude in Thomas Tuchel's squad for this month's Nations League matches against Croatia and Spain.

The 21-year-old Borussia Dortmund midfielder has been rewarded for his progress in Germany and performances for England's under-21 side, where he is the current captain.

Tuchel described the selection of the brothers as an "incredible achievement for the family" and a "beautiful story", but stressed that Jobe had secured his place through his own performances rather than his family connection.

"They are both good for each other. My understanding is they are very close," the England manager said.

Jobe's call-up could pave the way for a rare moment in England football history. If both brothers feature together, they would become the first siblings to play alongside each other for the senior national side since Gary and Phil Neville last did so in 2007.

A journey of his own

Jobe has followed a career path similar to Jude's, although the younger midfielder has been keen to establish his own identity.

Both brothers came through Birmingham City's academy before moving to the Bundesliga. Jobe made his senior debut for Birmingham at 16 years and 107 days, 69 days older than Jude was when he first appeared for the club's senior team.

He subsequently moved to Sunderland, helping the club secure promotion to the Premier League, before joining Borussia Dortmund in 2025 in a deal worth up to £31 million.

Jude Bellingham of Real Madrid celebrates scoring his team’s second goal during the LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27 match between Real Racing Club de Santander and Real Madrid at Estadio El Sardinero on November 01, 2026 in Santander, Spain. (Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

Jude had also moved to Dortmund as a teenager before developing into one of the world's leading midfielders and joining Real Madrid.

Jobe has often faced comparisons with his brother but has sought to distinguish himself, wearing his first name on the back of his shirt rather than the family surname.

He previously explained that the choice had been suggested by a former coach because "it shows that I'm going my own way".

His development at Dortmund has not been without challenges. He initially struggled to settle following his move from Sunderland, with manager Niko Kovac acknowledging that adapting to the Bundesliga could take time.

However, improved physical conditioning, greater confidence and regular opportunities have helped him make progress. Dortmund have also used him in a more advanced midfield role this season, allowing him to carry the ball into attacking areas and contribute to the team's pressing game.

His display in last Saturday's 2-2 draw against Bayern Munich was considered one of his strongest since arriving in Germany. He has made 14 appearances for Dortmund this season.

Tuchel said England under-21 manager Lee Carsley had been advocating Jobe's promotion to the senior squad for some time.

Opportunity to impress

Jobe is a different type of midfielder from Jude, operating in a deeper role and offering greater defensive protection.

Tuchel described him as a physically strong player who is comfortable on the ball and capable of retaining possession.

"He's a more defensive player than Jude. So strong on the ball, good physique, a big body, a very physical player and can keep possession," he said.

Tuchel said Jobe deserved the chance to make an impression during the international camp.

"It's now up to him, but he's excited and happy and eager to impress, and that's the best foundation to have a good camp for him," he added.

England host Croatia at Wembley on November 12 before travelling to Madrid to face Spain on November 15. They are currently second in Nations League Group C.

Meanwhile, Chelsea attacking midfielder Cole Palmer has been left out of the squad after withdrawing from England's September camp with a muscle injury.

(with inputs from agencies)

bayern munichbirmingham cityborussia dortmundbundesligaenglandengland national teamengland under21jude bellinghamnations leaguereal madridthomas tucheljobe bellingham
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