Tesco, B&M and Poundstretcher circle Poundland assets as rescue talks continue

Gordon Brothers has received offers from Martin Property Group and Xyra Holdings for the struggling retailer.

Tesco, B&M and Poundstretcher are among the retailers reportedly interested in parts of Poundland's business.

The government says there is still an opportunity to save jobs, but a rescue deal has not yet been secured.

Poundland's future is hanging in the balance as its US owner weighs competing offers for the discount retailer, with the possibility of a rescue sale still on the table but a break-up also looming.

The government has said there is still an opportunity to save jobs after talks with Gordon Brothers, which bought the chain for £1 last year. Around 11,000 workers are affected by the uncertainty surrounding the business, which operates about 600 stores across the UK.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham described a meeting between Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds and Gordon Brothers as “reasonably constructive”, but warned that the situation remained unresolved.

“We’re in a better place at the end of this week than we were at the end of last week, but it’s not done yet,” he told the BBC.

He added that there was “an opportunity to save jobs” and said the government would work to secure a positive outcome.

The latest proposals include an offer from investment group Xyra Group Holdings, which says it wants to acquire the entire business, retain its existing management team and expand the chain internationally.

Xyra has offered £12.5m upfront towards repayment of a £30m shareholder loan, more than the £5m reportedly offered by rival bidder Martin Property Group. However, questions remain about whether Xyra has the financial resources to complete the acquisition. Gordon Brothers has sought further information about its funding, while the investment group has yet to establish a track record of completing acquisitions.

Martin Property Group, an Irish property business, had previously submitted a rescue proposal supported by Poundland's management. That offer was rejected, although discussions have continued.

The two proposals are important because they could keep Poundland operating as a single business rather than leave it facing a break-up through administration.

Which retailers are interested in buying Poundland stores?

Alongside the bids for the entire business, several established retailers are understood to be interested in acquiring individual stores or parts of Poundland's operations.

Tesco, Iceland, B&M, Lidl, The Range and Poundstretcher have been linked to potential purchases of stores. Modella Capital, which owns TG Jones, has also been named among businesses interested in parts of the chain. Discount retailer OneBeyond has reportedly been discussing suitable locations as it considers expanding its store network.

These offers could provide opportunities to keep some shops open and transfer employees to new owners. But they would not necessarily protect Poundland as a national chain, and the future of stores not included in any deal would remain uncertain.

The possibility of a break-up has also raised concerns among suppliers. Poundland works with around 2,000 suppliers, and its collapse could affect businesses beyond its own workforce. Some suppliers have warned that unpaid invoices and unsold stock could cause significant financial losses.

The wider impact could extend to as many as 30,000 jobs when supply chains and related businesses are taken into account.

Why is the government putting pressure on Gordon Brothers?

Gordon Brothers bought Poundland from Pepco Group for a nominal £1 in June 2025. It subsequently launched a sale process in September this year as the retailer continued to face financial difficulties.

Poundland filed a notice of intention to appoint administrators last week, giving it a temporary period of protection from creditor action while a rescue is pursued. The owners have also lined up restructuring advisers AlixPartners to oversee a potential insolvency process if negotiations fail.

The government's involvement has intensified as the deadline for finding a solution approaches. Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds met Gordon Brothers executives to discuss the retailer's future, while Poundland representatives also held discussions with ministers.

Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham described the meeting between Reynolds and Gordon Brothers as “reasonably constructive”. He said the situation had improved compared with the previous week, but stressed that a deal had not been secured.

The parliamentary Business, Innovation, Science and Trade Committee is also preparing to question Gordon Brothers about its handling of the sale. Committee chair Liam Byrne said the firm was now in active discussions with several credible buyers interested in purchasing Poundland as a going concern.

The committee has agreed to hold its initial evidence session in private, following assurances that commercially sensitive negotiations are under way. Byrne said Parliament wanted to understand what steps were being taken to protect the business and its employees.

Gordon Brothers has described Poundland as “challenged and vulnerable”, pointing to rising inflation, higher staffing costs and losses caused by shoplifting. It has defended its ownership, saying it provided £85m in additional financing after acquiring the retailer and is working to protect as many jobs as possible.

For now, Poundland's future depends on whether Gordon Brothers can agree a credible rescue deal with a buyer capable of funding the business. A whole-company takeover could preserve more of its existing operations, while a break-up may save selected stores and jobs but leave others exposed.

With around 600 stores and thousands of employees caught up in the uncertainty, the outcome will matter well beyond the retailer itself. It could also shape the future of suppliers, shopping destinations and communities that rely on Poundland's presence.