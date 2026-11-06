Top 7 best-dressed celebrities at Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash

Manish Malhotra's annual Diwali party in Mumbai brought together Bollywood's biggest stars for an evening of festive fashion, glamour and celebrations. Held at the designer's Bandra residence on November 5, the gathering saw celebrity couples arrive together, family appearances attract attention and several guests share glimpses of the evening on social media.

From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan's much-talked-about joint appearance to Ananya Panday's recreation of an iconic Bollywood look, the party offered plenty of fashion inspiration. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Akshay Kumar and Suhana Khan were also among the celebrities who caught attention.

Here are seven celebrity looks that stood out at Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan's joint appearance became one of the biggest talking points of the evening. The couple arrived hand in hand, posing for photographers outside the venue. Their affectionate exchange, with Abhishek holding Aishwarya's hand as they looked at each other, caught the attention of fans and paparazzi.

Aishwarya chose a striking crimson-red saree featuring an elaborate golden embroidered border and a heavily embellished pallu. She completed the traditional look with a statement polki necklace, matching bangles and bold red lipstick. Abhishek complemented her in a black embroidered bandhgala.

Inside the party, Aishwarya was also photographed taking a selfie with Manish Malhotra and celebrity stylist Sufi Motiwala. Sufi shared the picture on his Instagram Stories, while Manish reposted several photographs from the celebrations.

The couple's rare joint appearance after a period away from the paparazzi spotlight became one of the most discussed moments of the night.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday brought Bollywood nostalgia to the party by recreating Rani Mukerji's iconic look from the song Shava Shava in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

Her custom ivory-pink lehenga, designed by Manish Malhotra, was covered in shimmering sequins. She paired it with a delicate sparkling waist chain and an understated dupatta, recreating the festive feel of Rani's memorable on-screen outfit.

Stylist Priyanka Kapadia worked with Manish Malhotra on the recreation. The designer had also created costumes for the original film, making the tribute particularly special.

Ananya shared pictures of her look on Instagram. The nostalgic connection to one of Bollywood's most recognisable fashion moments attracted considerable attention, with fans drawing comparisons between her outfit and Rani's original appearance.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan brought plenty of sparkle to the celebrations in a shimmering sequinned saree. The actor chose a silver-champagne look with an embellished halter-neck blouse, allowing the outfit to remain the centre of attention.

She kept her styling relatively minimal, skipping heavy jewellery and opting for soft, understated make-up. Her look was a reminder that a statement saree does not always need elaborate accessories.

Kareena arrived with husband Saif Ali Khan, who complemented her outfit in a classic dark kurta and white trousers. The couple posed together for photographs at the venue.

Inside the party, designer Rakshit Singh shared a selfie featuring Kareena, in which she was seen striking a playful pout for the camera. The picture offered a glimpse of her cheerful mood during the celebrations.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor chose a dramatic black-and-gold lehenga that gave traditional festive dressing an animal-print-inspired twist.

Her Manish Malhotra ensemble featured a fitted, square-neck blouse and a matching mermaid-style skirt, both covered in intricate golden sequin work arranged in striking animal-inspired patterns. A sheer black dupatta draped around her arms completed the outfit.

She paired the statement ensemble with a beauty look featuring bronzed skin, a hint of blush, nude lips and subtle smoky eyes. Her centre-parted, straight hair and restrained styling allowed the elaborate lehenga to stand out.

Janhvi also shared glimpses of her appearance on Instagram. The combination of animal-inspired patterns, sequins and a dramatic fishtail silhouette made her one of the evening's most eye-catching guests.

Vicky Kaushal





Vicky Kaushal brought a rich festive look to the party in a red velvet kurta featuring intricate thread work, which he paired with black trousers.

The velvet fabric and detailed embroidery gave his traditional outfit a slightly more formal appearance, setting it apart from the lighter ivory and pastel shades seen elsewhere at the celebration.

Vicky was among the male celebrities photographed at the event. Pictures from the evening also showed him alongside filmmaker Karan Johar. His understated styling and rich red outfit made a strong impression without relying on excessive embellishment.

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar also attended the designer's annual Diwali bash. The actor was among the prominent names at the celebration, which brought together film stars, fashion personalities and other high-profile guests. He was joined by his wife, author Te

Suhana Khan

Suhana Khan was also among the celebrities attending the Diwali celebration in a Manish Malhotra creation. Shah Rukh Khan's daughter joined several younger Bollywood stars at the event, adding to the evening's mix of established actors and emerging film personalities.

The party also welcomed Nita Ambani, Kajol, Kriti Sanon, Malaika Arora, Saif Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan, among others.

From nostalgic Bollywood references to contemporary festive silhouettes, Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash once again brought the film industry's stars together for an evening of fashion and celebrations.