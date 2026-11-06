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Kamal Haasan's 'Sandiyar' brings Anirudh and Anbariv together for a Tamil thriller

The actor's upcoming film has attracted criticism over its blood soaked promotional message

​Kamal Haasan's first look poster

Kamal Haasan's first look poster from his upcoming Tamil action thriller Sandiyar

Instagram/ikamalhaasan
Bharath Sathyajith
By Bharath SathyajithNov 06, 2026
Bharath Sathyajith
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Highlights

  • Kamal Haasan's next Tamil film after Thug Life is titled Sandiyar.
  • Anirudh Ravichander will compose the music, with action duo Anbariv handling the stunts.
  • The film marks the first collaboration between Haasan and Chithha director SU Arun Kumar.

Kamal Haasan is bringing together Tamil cinema's creative talents for his upcoming film Sandiyar, with composer Anirudh Ravichander and action choreography duo Anbariv joining the project.

Directed by SU Arun Kumar, the film marks the first time Haasan has collaborated with the filmmaker, who is known for his work on Chithha and Veera Dheera Sooran. The combination brings together Haasan's decades of acting experience with a director whose films have explored intense and emotionally driven stories.

Anirudh, known for his work on films including Jailer, Leo and Vikram, will compose the soundtrack. Meanwhile, stunt specialists Anbariv, who have worked on several major Indian action productions, will be responsible for the film's action sequences.

Produced by Raaj Kamal Films International and R Mahendran, the project also features cinematographer Sunil K S and production designer C S Balachander.

The makers have unveiled the film's title and first look poster, offering a glimpse of Haasan in a rugged new appearance. Sporting grey hair and a beard, with blood stains suggesting a gritty action thriller.

The film's tagline, 'Revenge can only be settled in blood', has already sparked discussion about its portrayal of violence. Filmmaker Lenin Bharathi has questioned the message, raising concerns about the influence of violent cinema on younger audiences.

The title Sandiyar also has a connection to Haasan's filmmaking history. He originally intended to use the name for his 2004 film Virumaandi, but changed it following objections over its alleged caste associations.

With its combination of an established star, a younger filmmaker and a prominent technical team, Sandiyar is shaping up as one of Haasan's major upcoming projects. Details about its cast, shooting schedule and release date are awaited.

anirudh ravichanderindian cinematamil cinemakamal haasan
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