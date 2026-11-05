'Avengers: Doomsday': Robert Downey Jr picks legendary Japanese voice actor for Doctor Doom

Highlights

Toshiyuki Morikawa will voice Robert Downey Jr's Doctor Doom in the Japanese version of Avengers: Doomsday.

The veteran voice actor is known for playing Minato Namikaze in Naruto and Sephiroth in the Final Fantasy VII games.

The Marvel film is scheduled to release in cinemas on December 18, 2026.

Robert Downey Jr is returning to the Marvel universe in a very different role, and Japanese audiences will hear a familiar anime and gaming voice bringing his new character to life.

The actor, who played Tony Stark and Iron Man for more than a decade in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is taking on the role of the villain Doctor Victor Von Doom in Avengers: Doomsday. Toshiyuki Morikawa has been selected to voice the character in the film's Japanese dub.

The casting was highlighted in an announcement shared by Marvel Studios Japan on social media on November 2. Downey also appeared in the announcement, introducing Morikawa as the Japanese voice of Doctor Doom.

Who is Toshiyuki Morikawa?

Morikawa is one of Japan's established voice actors, with a career spanning anime, films and video games. He is particularly recognised for voicing Minato Namikaze in Naruto and Naruto Shippuden.

His other anime credits include Yoshikage Kira in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable, Griffith in the 1997 Berserk series, Kagaya Ubuyashiki in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba and Julius Novachrono in Black Clover.

He has also voiced Hiroshi Nohara in the Crayon Shin-chan films and Scopper Gaban in One Piece.

Gaming audiences may know him best as the Japanese voice of Sephiroth in Final Fantasy VII Remake and Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. He has also voiced Dante in Devil May Cry.

Beyond performing, Morikawa founded a Japanese voice acting talent agency and training school, making him an established figure in the country's voice acting industry.

What to expect from Avengers: Doomsday

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, Avengers: Doomsday brings together characters from several corners of the Marvel universe. The line-up includes members of the New Avengers, the Fantastic Four and the X-Men, alongside other familiar faces.

Downey's casting as Doctor Doom marks a major change from his previous Marvel role as Iron Man. The character is expected to be central to the film's conflict, although Marvel has kept much of the plot under wraps.

Patrick Stewart is also set to return as Charles Xavier, alongside other familiar faces from the X-Men franchise.

Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on December 18, 2026.