Jay Sean announces Diamond Era Tour for 2027 with four UK shows after sold-out 2024 tour

Highlights

Jay Sean will return to the UK in October 2027 for four shows in Leeds, Manchester, Birmingham and London.

The Diamond Era Tour will celebrate his biggest hits, including Down, Ride It and Do You Remember.

General ticket sales begin at 10am on November 13, 2026, with presales starting earlier that week.

British singer and songwriter Jay Sean is returning to the UK stage with his Diamond Era Tour in October 2027, announcing four headline shows following his sold-out Origins Tour in 2024.

The singer will perform in Leeds, Manchester, Birmingham and London between October 5 and 9, bringing together music from a career spanning more than two decades. The shows will celebrate his journey from his early UK breakthrough to international chart success, particularly in the US.

The tour takes its name from the milestone achieved by his global hit Down, featuring Lil Wayne, which earned Diamond certification. Jay Sean became the first South Asian artist to score a No. 1 single on the US Billboard Hot 100 with the track.

Speaking about his return, Jay said: “UK, we've got some catching up to do! There's something about performing back home that just hits differently. You've been part of this journey since day one, and these songs hold so many memories for all of us.

“I can't wait to get back on stage, relive those moments, make some new ones, and celebrate the Diamond Era together. This one's going to be special.”

Jay Sean's Diamond Era Tour 2027 dates and venues

The four-show run will begin in Leeds before moving to Manchester and Birmingham, with the final performance taking place in London.

The confirmed dates and venues are:

October 5, 2027: O2 Academy Leeds, Leeds

O2 Academy Leeds, Leeds October 6, 2027: O2 Ritz, Manchester

O2 Ritz, Manchester October 8, 2027: O2 Academy Birmingham, Birmingham

O2 Academy Birmingham, Birmingham October 9, 2027: O2 Forum Kentish Town, London

The setlist is expected to celebrate songs from across Jay Sean's career, including the tracks that helped establish him as an international R&B and pop artist.

Among his best-known hits are Down, Do You Remember, featuring Lil Jon and Sean Paul, Ride It, Maybe and 2012 (It Ain't The End), featuring Nicki Minaj.

The setlist is expected to celebrate songs from across Jay Sean's career Jay Sean

When do tickets go on sale?

Fans can register through the tour's fan sign-up from 10am on Thursday, November 5, 2026.

The presale and general ticket sale schedule is:

O2 Priority presale: 10am, Wednesday, November 11, 2026

10am, Wednesday, November 11, 2026 Artist presale: 10am, Thursday, November 12, 2026

10am, Thursday, November 12, 2026 General sale: 10am, Friday, November 13, 2026

Tickets will be available through Ticketmaster.

Jay Sean's career and international success

Jay Sean first established himself in the UK music scene before making a major breakthrough in the US with Down. Featuring Lil Wayne, the track topped the Billboard Hot 100, making him the first South Asian artist to achieve a No. 1 single on the chart.

He followed its success with five consecutive Billboard Top 40 hits, including Do You Remember, Ride It, Maybe and 2012 (It Ain't The End).

His music reached a new generation of listeners in 2020 when German DJ and producer Regard released a remix of Ride It. The reworked track became an international hit, introducing the song to audiences beyond its original release.

Since his sold-out Origins Tour in 2024, Jay has continued releasing new music. His recent single Body, an Afro-dance track released in 2026, spent 10 consecutive weeks on BBC Asian Network's A-List.

Away from music, the singer is expanding into podcasts, film and television. He is preparing to launch Everything Changes, a podcast series exploring identity, career, friendship, family, success and failure through conversations with guests.

A documentary examining his career and musical legacy is also in production with award-winning filmmaker and cinematographer Unjoo Moon. Jay is additionally developing and starring in a scripted comedy series, Not Quite There Yet, with BAFTA- and Emmy-winning production company Big Deal Films.

The Diamond Era Tour will bring together the songs and milestones that have shaped Jay Sean's career, giving UK audiences another opportunity to experience his music live.