Ranbir Kapoor reveals daughter Raha shot a scene for 'Ramayana' as Alia shares BTS pictures

Highlights

Ranbir Kapoor has revealed that daughter Raha was part of a shot with him and Sai Pallavi on the sets of Ramayana.

The actor said he wants Raha to watch the film for the moral values it teaches, adding that he and Alia Bhatt regularly tell her stories from the epic.

Alia recently shared behind-the-scenes pictures of Ranbir and Raha on the film's sets, praising her husband for balancing his work and family life.

Ranbir Kapoor has revealed that his daughter, Raha, has already been part of the journey of Ramayana, sharing that she even filmed a shot with him and Sai Pallavi while visiting the sets.

The actor spoke about his daughter's connection with the epic during an interview with BBC News. He also explained why he hopes Raha will watch his upcoming film, saying he wants her to understand the moral values associated with the story.

His comments have gained fresh attention after Alia Bhatt shared behind-the-scenes pictures of Ranbir and Raha together on the sets of Ramayana on social media.

Raha Kapoor filmed a shot on the Ramayana sets

Speaking about his daughter's interest in the epic, Ranbir said Raha had visited the film's sets several times and had become familiar with the story through the conversations she shares with her parents.

“Raha herself is so interested in the story of Ramayana. Alia and I always tell her stories. She's visited sets many times. She's given a shot with Sai (Pallavi), me, and Lakshman also. She's been part of this journey,” he said.

Ranbir plays Lord Ram in the film, while Sai Pallavi portrays Sita. The actor's reference to Lakshman was to Ravie Dubey, who plays the character.

However, Ranbir's comments do not establish which character Raha plays or whether her shot will feature in the final film.

The revelation offers a glimpse into how the project has become a family experience for the actor, with his daughter spending time on the sets while he worked on the ambitious adaptation.

Alia Bhatt shares behind-the-scenes pictures with Raha

Alia recently offered fans a glimpse of Ranbir's time on the Ramayana sets by sharing behind-the-scenes pictures featuring her husband and daughter.

The photographs showed Ranbir in his Lord Ram appearance alongside Raha, giving fans a personal look at the actor's experience of working on the film while spending time with his family.

Alia's post also highlighted the effort Ranbir has put into the project and the importance of making time for their daughter despite his demanding schedule.

The pictures have added another dimension to Ranbir's revelation about Raha's involvement in a shot, bringing together his comments about her interest in the epic and the family's memories from the sets.

Ranbir Kapoor wants Raha to learn Ramayana's values

Beyond her appearance on the sets, Ranbir said he hopes Ramayana will be the first story Raha watches on screen because of the lessons it can offer.

“I'd like my daughter to watch Ramayana. The intention to become a better person came at the right time in my life. It coincided with me being a father,” he said.

The 44-year-old added that becoming a parent had made him reflect on the values he wanted to pass on to his children.

“I think there are certain moral values that my parents passed on to me, and I would like to pass on to my children as well. I think Ramayana is a great start. It really sets your value system in place,” he explained.

Ranbir and Alia welcomed Raha in November 2022. The couple have spoken about parenthood on several occasions, and his latest comments show how he hopes to introduce their daughter to stories that have shaped his own understanding of life.

The actor's portrayal of Lord Ram in Ramayana is directed by Nitesh Tiwari. The film is planned as a two-part adaptation, with the first instalment scheduled for a theatrical release during Diwali 2026.