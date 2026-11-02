Is Callum Turner the next James Bond? 3 clues fueling speculation about 007 casting

Highlights

Callum Turner is reportedly among the actors being considered to succeed Daniel Craig as James Bond.

His filming schedule for 2027 appears relatively open, potentially allowing time for a major Bond production.

The actor recently stepped down as a director of Twentytwo Films Ltd., the production company he founded with his wife, Dua Lipa.

His work across action, mystery and thriller films has also made him a possible fit for the franchise.

It has been more than five years since Daniel Craig's final appearance as James Bond in No Time to Die, but speculation about who will take over the iconic role continues.

With the search for the next 007 reportedly reaching its final stages, Callum Turner has emerged as one of the names attracting attention. Jack Lowden and Josh O'Connor are also reportedly among the actors being considered, although no casting decision has been announced.

Recent developments in Turner's career have added to the speculation. From his upcoming filming commitments to a change in his business responsibilities, here are three clues that have prompted questions about whether he could become the next James Bond.

His filming schedule appears relatively open

Turner is currently filming the remake of Possession alongside Margaret Qualley and is also in pre-production for The Comebacker.

However, his schedule for 2027 appears to have several gaps. If Bond 26 moves into production next year, the availability could work in his favour.

Taking on James Bond would require a significant commitment, with an intensive filming schedule and the possibility of further appearances in the franchise. A relatively open calendar could therefore make Turner a suitable candidate, although his availability does not confirm his involvement.

He steps down from his production company

Another development that has drawn attention is Turner's reported decision to step down as a director of Twentytwo Films Ltd., the production company he founded last year with his wife, Dua Lipa.

The change comes amid reports that the final screen tests for the next James Bond have taken place. This has prompted speculation about whether Turner is making room in his schedule for a major acting commitment.

However, there is no confirmed link between his departure from the company's directorship and the Bond casting process.

His filmography makes him a potential fit

While the first two clues relate to Turner's schedule and professional commitments, his acting career offers another reason for the speculation.

Over the past decade, the actor has taken on a variety of roles across different genres, including mystery, action and thrillers. His work in films such as Green Room, Rose of Nevada and Rosebush Pruning has demonstrated his range.

There is also a comparison to be made with Daniel Craig's career before he was cast as Bond. At the time, Craig was not primarily known as a major blockbuster star, although his performance in Layer Cake had drawn attention to his potential as a leading action actor.

Turner's varied filmography could make him an interesting choice for the next chapter of the franchise, particularly with Denis Villeneuve directing Bond 26. The filmmaker's involvement has raised expectations that the next film could bring a distinctive approach to the long-running spy series.

For now, Turner remains one of several names linked to the role. Until the producers make an official announcement, the clues surrounding his career moves remain speculation rather than confirmation.