Shah Rukh Khan’s 'King' song with Deepika Padukone divides fans over familiar action scenes

Highlights
- Shah Rukh Khan released Tu Mil Jaaye from his upcoming film King on his 61st birthday.
- The romantic track features vocals by Arijit Singh, Madhubanti Bagchi and Ed Sheeran.
- While fans praised Shah Rukh and Deepika Padukone’s chemistry, others compared the visuals to Pathaan and Jawan.
Shah Rukh Khan marked his 61st birthday on November 2 by treating fans to Tu Mil Jaaye, the first song from his upcoming action thriller King. Featuring Deepika Padukone, the romantic track offers a glimpse of the pair's chemistry alongside several action-packed sequences. However, its familiar visual treatment has divided viewers, with some drawing comparisons to the actor's previous blockbusters Pathaan and Jawan.
The song features vocals by Arijit Singh, Madhubanti Bagchi and Ed Sheeran, with music composed by Sachin-Jigar and lyrics written by Kumaar. Choreography is by Piyush and Shazia.
King song triggers Pathaan and Jawan comparisons
Shared by Shah Rukh on social media at midnight, the music video opens with romantic moments between the two actors. The couple are seen sharing affectionate exchanges before the visuals shift to high-energy action sequences, featuring Shah Rukh taking on enemies through hand-to-hand combat and gunfights.
The video ends with the actor delivering the dialogue, "Aur iss baar dil mein aag lagi hai, toh duniya jalaye bina maanega nahi".
While several fans praised the on-screen chemistry between Shah Rukh and Deepika, others felt the song's visuals and action sequences were too similar to those in his previous films.
One X user wrote, "If someone told me this was from Pathaan 2, I would’ve believed them." Another described it as a "Khichdi of Pathaan and Jawan", while a third called it "a cheap copy of Pathaan".
What to expect from King
Sharing the song, Shah Rukh described the film's romantic theme with the words: "This era of love is bestowed upon the fortunate ones... Where roses bloom amidst the fragrance of gunpowder... Of Love and other Battles..."
Directed by Siddharth Anand, King marks the sixth collaboration between Shah Rukh and Deepika. The film also features Abhishek Bachchan, Suhana Khan, Rani Mukerji, Raghav Juyal, Arshad Warsi and Jaideep Ahlawat in key roles.
King is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on December 24, a week after Avengers: Doomsday and Dune: Part Three.