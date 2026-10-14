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Sunil Bharti Mittal receives France’s highest civilian honour for strengthening India ties

Bharti Enterprises founder has been recognised for his contribution to telecommunications and digital infrastructure, as well as his role in strengthening economic ties between India and France.

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Sunil Bharti Mittal has been awarded France’s Legion of Honour for his contribution to business ties between India and France

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Teena Jose
By Teena JoseOct 14, 2026
Teena Jose

Teena Jose is a business journalist at Eastern Eye specialising in British Asian business and the UK property market. She reports on market trends, economic developments and business leaders, while also producing daily digital video content on business and finance.

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  • French President Emmanuel Macron has conferred the Legion of Honour on Sunil Bharti Mittal.
  • The award recognises his contribution to telecommunications, digital infrastructure and bilateral economic ties.
  • The insignia will be presented at a ceremony in New Delhi on October 28.

Bharti Enterprises founder and chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal has been awarded France’s highest civilian honour, the Chevalier de l’Ordre national de la Légion d’Honneur, or Knight of the National Order of the Legion of Honour.

French President Emmanuel Macron has conferred the distinction in recognition of Mittal’s longstanding efforts to strengthen economic ties between India and France, alongside his achievements in telecommunications and digital infrastructure, according to a company statement.

Established in 1802 by Napoleon Bonaparte, the Legion of Honour is France’s highest national order of recognition.

Thierry Mathou, France’s ambassador to India, said Mittal had been a friend of France for more than three decades, dating back to Airtel’s early days in 1992.

“He has unflaggingly nurtured these ties over the decades and shown what French and Indian business endeavours can achieve together,” Mathou said.

He added that Mittal was advancing the relationship through his role as vice-chairman of Eutelsat, as India and France deepen cooperation in space and digital technology.

“In awarding him the Légion d’Honneur, the President of the Republic recognises an outstanding business leader who has contributed to making France a lasting partner in India,” Mathou said.

From mobile telephony to satellite communications

Mittal’s association with France began in 1992, when Compagnie Générale des Eaux partnered with Bharti to introduce mobile telephony in India through Airtel’s early development.

The relationship continues through his role as co-chairman of Eutelsat, the European satellite communications group. The partnership reflects the expanding commercial links between India and France across telecommunications, digital infrastructure and space technology.

Reacting to the recognition, Mittal expressed gratitude to the French Republic and Macron.

“My association with France began at Airtel’s inception in 1992, when Compagnie Générale des Eaux joined hands with Bharti to introduce mobile telephony in India,” he said.

“It continues today through my role as Co-Chairman of Eutelsat, the European satellite champion. I accept this honour with gratitude to the President of the French Republic, HE Mr Emmanuel Macron and with a renewed commitment to further deepen the economic ties between India and France,” he added.

The insignia will be presented at a ceremony at the French Embassy in New Delhi on October 28, 2026.

A series of international honours

The French recognition adds to Mittal’s list of civilian honours. In 2007, he received the Padma Bhushan, one of India’s highest civilian awards.

In 2024, he became the first Indian citizen to be made an honorary Knight Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (KBE) by King Charles III.

The latest award recognises his role in building commercial relationships across countries, with telecommunications and satellite connectivity remaining important areas of cooperation between India and France.

bharti enterprises founderchevalier de lordrefrench president emmanuel macronking charles iiilegion of honoursunil bharti mittal
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