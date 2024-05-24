  • Friday, May 24, 2024
Trending Now:  

Business

GenAI adoption won’t lead to job losses: Infosys CEO

Salil Parekh said Infosys sees technological advancements as avenues for expansion and growth, rather than as tools for reducing its workforce

Infosys MD and CEO Salil Parekh

By: Shajil Kumar

Infosys CEO Salil Parekh has said that Generative AI (GenAI) will not result in job losses at the company.

He told CNBC-TV18 that Infosys was not looking at rightsizing, downsizing, or any kind of job cuts due to GenAI as has happened with others in the industry.

Parekh said Infosys sees technological advancements as avenues for expansion and growth, rather than as tools for reducing its workforce.

While various global technology firms like Twitter and Meta have recently announced layoffs citing AI efficiencies as reasons for downsizing, Parekh said that Infosys is leveraging GenAI to enhance operational efficiency and reduce costs without diminishing its employee count.

He emphasised the coexistence of different technologies in large organisations and highlighted Infosys’s commitment to training its workforce in GenAI.

Parekh said the tech giant’s hiring strategy will depend on the economic conditions and the pace of digital transformation spending.

“We see hiring come back as the economic environment improves and spending on digital transformation picks up. We have not shared an annual target on hiring and will remain agile based on the economic environment,” he said.

The Bengaluru-based company registered its first year-on-year decline in headcount for the first time since 2001. Infosys’ headcount for the financial year 2024 was 317,240 as against 343,234 employees in the previous year.

Parekh is confident of meeting its constant currency revenue guidance for FY25, which stands at 1-3 per cent. “What gives us comfort is the large deals, the stability of discretionary spend, and our advancements in GenAI, where we have completely transformed the company,” he said.

Related Stories

Business
India has potential to compete with China: Infosys co-founder
Business
Adani Group market cap hits £157.48 billion amid coal scam denial
Business
UK faces £4.7bn bill for delayed post-Brexit border measures
Business
Reliance ties up with Norway’s Nel to produce green hydrogen
HEADLINE STORY
Pakistan girls’ school bombed amid threats
Business
Record dividend from its central bank might trim India’s fiscal gap
Business
Citigroup fined £61m for system breach
UK
Former lover takes legal action against Boohoo co-founder
Business
Shein approaches Sajid Javid ahead of London listing: Report
UK
Asda reports revenue increase in first quarter
HEADLINE STORY
India, UK reaffirm commitment to free trade agreement
HEADLINE STORY
India spice exports face sharp drop over ethylene oxide concerns

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

Most Popular
infosys-genai-no-job-losses
GenAI adoption won’t lead to job losses: Infosys CEO
Chitra Soundar: Magic of the wonder years
Post Office: Sushma Blaggan’s conviction overturned after 20-year battle
Labour
First post-election date poll: Labour leads Conservatives by 17 points
Sunak ‘disappointed’ as smoking ban won’t become law
Arti
Arti, rickshaw driver from Indian village, wins UK’s royal award