Infosys forecasts lower annual growth after Trump tariffs cause global uncertainty

The closure of these stores and departments follows several rounds of cost-cutting initiatives and staff redundancies aimed at improving operational efficiency. The supermarket chain’s decision to close some of its non-core departments reflects the ongoing pressure to cut costs and adapt to a rapidly changing retail environment. With inflation continuing to impact consumer spending habits, Morrisons is making these strategic adjustments to ensure the long-term sustainability of the business.

2. Sainsbury’s

Sainsbury’s, one of the largest supermarket retailers in the UK, is also facing a significant number of closures due to financial challenges. In 2025, the company announced the closure of multiple hot food counters and cafés across its stores. This decision has resulted in the loss of 3,000 jobs, as the retailer continues to restructure its operations in response to rising labour and operational costs. The closures are part of a wider effort to streamline Sainsbury’s business model and refocus on its core supermarket operations.

Sainsbury’s has made it clear that this decision is driven by a need to prioritise cost-effective solutions, especially with the increasing pressure from inflation and higher staff wages. By consolidating operations and shifting its focus to essential retail functions, the company hopes to remain competitive in a highly challenging market. The closures are a reminder of the harsh realities that UK retailers face as they adapt to a rapidly changing retail landscape.

3. Marks & Spencer

Marks & Spencer has been actively restructuring its store network in 2025, closing a number of locations and refocusing on more profitable outlets. One of the most significant closures has been in Leeds, where the retailer shut down its iconic city centre store. As part of its efforts to consolidate operations, M&S has also been shifting towards smaller food-only stores, as the company looks to modernise its retail strategy and adapt to shifting consumer preferences.

Marks & Spencer’s decision to close stores is part of a wider trend in which many retailers are consolidating their store footprints and focusing on the locations that generate the most profit. With increasing pressure from the rise of e-commerce and changing consumer shopping habits, M&S is aiming to ensure that its store network remains sustainable in the long term. Despite the closures, M&S continues to invest heavily in its online operations, which have proven to be more profitable and resilient in the face of current economic conditions.

4. Wilko

In 2023, Wilko, a long-established homeware retailer, entered administration and was forced to close all 400 of its stores across the UK. The company had been struggling for years due to declining sales, changing shopping habits, and increased competition from discount retailers. Attempts to find a buyer for the business were unsuccessful, and the retailer ultimately shut its doors, leading to the loss of thousands of jobs.

Wilko’s closure was a stark reminder of how financial instability and failure to adapt to changing market conditions can spell the end for even the most established brands. The company’s inability to innovate and its reliance on an outdated business model contributed to its downfall. While the closure marked the end of a long era for the retailer, it also serves as a cautionary tale for other companies struggling to stay afloat in the modern retail environment.

5. Debenhams

Debenhams, a household name in UK retail for over 240 years, shut down its entire store network in 2021. The decision to close all 124 stores was made after the company failed to secure a viable future, following its decline in sales and a growing preference for online shopping. In the wake of the closures, Debenhams has shifted its focus to an online-only model, continuing to operate in international markets such as the Middle East.

The demise of Debenhams highlights the challenges faced by traditional department stores, many of which have struggled to adapt to the shift towards online shopping. Despite attempts to revitalise its brand and business strategy, the retailer couldn’t overcome the combined pressures of changing consumer behaviour, increased online competition, and declining foot traffic in high streets and shopping centres.

6. House of Fraser

Once a thriving department store chain, House of Fraser has faced a series of store closures over the past few years as it attempts to adapt to a more challenging retail environment. Since 2018, the chain has reduced its number of stores from over 60 to just around 30, as part of an ongoing restructuring effort. While the brand remains active, it’s now primarily focused on premium retail offerings and its e-commerce platform.

The closures and the ongoing shift to an online model are a direct response to the increasing pressures of the retail landscape. With fewer shoppers visiting traditional department stores, House of Fraser has been forced to refocus its business strategy and streamline its operations to stay afloat.