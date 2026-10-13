Zee's Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2026: What Shagun Uniyal’s exit means for the remaining singers

Highlights

Shagun Uniyal became the first contestant to leave Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2026 in the episode aired on 11 October.

Her elimination during the Navratri special marks the start of the competition’s elimination stage.

The remaining singers will continue competing as the show moves towards its next episodes on 17 and 18 October.

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2026 has reached a new stage after Shagun Uniyal became the first contestant to be eliminated from the singing reality show.

The singer from Garhwal, Uttarakhand, left the competition in the episode aired on Sunday, 11 October, during the show's Navratri special. Her exit gives viewers the first indication of how the competition could unfold as the remaining singers continue to fight for their place.

For fans following the season, the focus now shifts to the contestants still in the running and how they perform in the coming weeks.

Why was Shagun Uniyal eliminated?

Shagun was eliminated after receiving the lowest performance score of the week, according to reports about the episode.

The Navratri special, broadcast across 10 and 11 October, featured performances under the theme Shubh Aarambh. Gujarati folk singer Jahnvi Shrimankar also appeared as a guest.

Shagun's departure marks the first confirmed elimination of the season. However, the show's format allows for weeks without an elimination if the Gurus decide that no contestant should leave.

Who is still competing on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2026?

With Shagun out of the competition, attention turns to the singers hoping to progress further. The contestants identified in the current line-up include Shivani Swami, Minha Fatima, Durgesh Yadav, Mir Zulfikar, Sairaj Khati, Anamika Tripathi, Neeraj Upreti, Sehajdeep Singh, Shraddha Shree, Atul Rao, Ayan Bhattacharya, Yash Jain, Gitashree Chowdhury, Geet Bagde and Kadamb Chauhan.

However, the published contestant information contains conflicting numbers about the singers who progressed from the selection rounds. The complete official Top 13 line-up should be confirmed before treating this list as definitive.

The coming episodes will give viewers a better idea of which singers can maintain their performance levels as the competition progresses.

When is the next Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2026 episode?

The next episodes of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2026 are scheduled for Saturday, 17 October, and Sunday, 18 October, at 9.30 pm IST on Zee TV and ZEE5.

Shreyas Talpade hosts the show, with Shankar Mahadevan, Kumar Sanu, Neeti Mohan and Javed Ali serving as the Gurus.

As the competition continues, viewers can expect further performances and the possibility of another elimination, depending on the results and the Gurus' decisions.