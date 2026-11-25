Highlights

Paralympic athlete Ezra Frech and professional dancer Daniella Karagach won the Season 35 Mirrorball Trophy.

Frech became the first amputee to win the competition and its youngest male champion.

Karagach secured her second Mirrorball Trophy after previously winning Season 30 with basketball player Iman Shumpert.

Amber Glenn and Pasha Pashkov finished as runners-up after a three-hour finale featuring five couples.

Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagach have been crowned the winners of Dancing With the Stars Season 35, taking home the coveted Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy after an emotional three-hour finale.

The Paralympic track-and-field athlete and his professional dance partner beat four other couples during Tuesday's (November 24) final, which featured three rounds of performances and live audience voting.

The victory marked a historic moment for the competition, with Frech becoming the show's first amputee winner and youngest male champion.

Karagach also celebrated her second Mirrorball Trophy, having previously won Season 30 in 2021 alongside NBA player Iman Shumpert.

How the five couples competed in the finale

The final episode brought together five couples: Frech and Karagach, figure skater Amber Glenn and Pasha Pashkov, comedian Connor Wood and Rylee Arnold, actor Tatyana Ali and Jan Ravnik, and reality television personality Maura Higgins and Mark Ballas.

Each couple performed three routines: a Judges' Choice dance, an Instant Dance Challenge and a Freestyle.

The Judges' Choice round saw contestants revisit dance styles selected by judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli. The Instant Dance Challenge then tested their ability to prepare a routine within minutes of receiving their assigned song and dance style.

The final Freestyle round gave couples the freedom to choreograph performances without being restricted to a particular dance style.

Ezra Frech's emotional winning performance

Frech and Karagach delivered a series of strong performances throughout the finale, earning perfect scores in all three rounds.

Their final Freestyle was performed to Linkin Park's Numb. Frech began the routine without his prosthetic leg before putting it on during the performance. It briefly came off, but he quickly recovered and continued dancing.

The routine earned them a standing ovation and a perfect score of 30 out of 30.

After the results were announced, an emotional Frech described the victory as the most special moment of his life and thanked viewers for voting and believing in the pair.

He also spoke about the importance of representation, saying he hoped their performances would help people with disabilities feel more confident.

Who finished as runners-up?

Amber Glenn and Pasha Pashkov secured second place, while Connor Wood and Rylee Arnold finished third.

Tatyana Ali and Jan Ravnik came fourth, with Maura Higgins and Mark Ballas completing the final standings in fifth place.

Interestingly, the judges' leaderboard was closely contested. Frech and Karagach, Glenn and Pashkov, and Higgins and Ballas all finished the three rounds with perfect scores of 90 out of 90.

However, the final result was determined by a combination of judges' scores and live viewer votes.

When can viewers stream the finale?

The Season 35 finale will be available to stream on Hulu from Wednesday, November 25.

The three-hour broadcast also marked a first for the show, airing live across all US time zones simultaneously and allowing viewers to watch and vote in real time.

Last season's champion Robert Irwin also returned to the ballroom, reuniting with his former professional partner Witney Carson for a performance.