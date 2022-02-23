Oti Mabuse quits ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ after seven years

By: Mohnish Singh

Oti Mabuse has announced she is set to leave Strictly Come Dancing, ending her seven-year-long association as a professional dancer on the show.

The 31-year-old South African star won the BBC One contest twice, with Kelvin Fletcher in 2019 and Bill Bailey in 2020.

She shared a montage of pictures with her celebrity partners, as she shared the news on Instagram.

“Never easy to say goodbye”

she captioned the post. “I have been part of the most amazing TV show, Strictly Come Dancing for the past seven years and it has been an incredible time.

“Lifting the glitter ball twice and having the best journey with all my celebrities, but also meeting and working with the best team, crew, producers, celebs, and incredible professional dancers! You are my family and I adore you all forever.

“Thank you @sarahjamesface @jack.will.g and @jasongilkison for truly believing in me.”

She continued: “I’m honestly so grateful to The BBC and will always remember that Strictly and BBC brought me to the UK – which I now call home and I have learned and grown so much. Thank You from the bottom of my heart.

“I can’t put into words how difficult this decision has been, but I have decided not to return for the next series.

“Dance will always be my first love and to everyone, my family especially, friends, Strictly fans, and judges who have been my support throughout my Strictly journey, thank you for being incredible!

“You are irreplaceable in my heart and have made every day unforgettable! I love you.

“I will always Keep Dancing! and I will never forget my amazing Strictly experience! Lots of Love Oti xxx.”

Praising Oti’s “dazzling legacy,” executive producer Sarah James: “Her energy, creativity, and talent have contributed to so many of the show’s most memorable moments and she will be hugely missed, not only by viewers but the entire team.”

“We couldn’t be prouder of Oti and what she has achieved on the show. She will always be at the very heart of our Strictly family and we wish her every success in her already bright future.”

