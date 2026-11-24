Highlights

Oti Mabuse and husband Marius Iepure welcome a baby boy.

The couple's daughter becomes a big sister after her difficult premature birth in 2023.

The dancer thanks her medical team for supporting her throughout the latest pregnancy.

Oti Mabuse has entered a new chapter of motherhood, but it is a particularly meaningful one for the star. The former Strictly Come Dancing professional has welcomed her second child, a baby boy, with Marius Iepure.

However, it was not just the arrival of their newborn that made the announcement special. Mabuse also shared a glimpse of her daughter meeting her little brother, marking an emotional milestone for the family.

Oti Mabuse's daughter takes on a special role

Announcing the news on Instagram on November 23, Mabuse revealed that she had given birth the previous week.

Reflecting on their first days together, she wrote about the family's excitement, describing how she and Iepure kept taking turns holding their newborn and asking for just five more minutes before handing him over. She also highlighted the joy of watching her daughter become a big sister.



The dancer added that the family now felt complete, expressing her happiness at having all four of them together.



A new chapter after a difficult first birth

The announcement carries significance given Mabuse's experience when she welcomed her first child in 2023. The couple's daughter was born very prematurely, with Mabuse revealing that she suffered from sepsis during childbirth.





Their girl spent six weeks in hospital, including time in an incubator and requiring breathing and feeding support. Mabuse previously described the experience as traumatic, although she also spoke about the joy of bringing her daughter home.





This time, she publicly thanked her obstetrician and medical team for their care throughout the pregnancy, acknowledging that the nine months had not been easy. The new arrival marks another important milestone for Mabuse and Iepure, who married in 2014 and have now become a family of four.