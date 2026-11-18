Highlights

Anne Hathaway has welcomed her third child with husband Adam Shulman, according to reports.

The actress previously described their surprise pregnancy as a "buzzer-beater" during an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers.

The couple, who married in 2012, already have two sons, Jonathan, 10, and Jack, six.

Anne Hathaway has welcomed her third child with husband Adam Shulman, adding another member to their family after a busy year for the Oscar-winning actress.

The Devil Wears Prada star was reportedly spotted in New York City for the first time since giving birth, carrying her newborn in a front-facing baby carrier, according to photographs published by TMZ on November 17.

Hathaway has not publicly shared further details about the birth. The Hollywood Reporter said it had contacted her representative for comment.

Anne Hathaway called her surprise pregnancy a 'buzzer-beater'

Hathaway revealed her third pregnancy in June through a video shared on Instagram, showing off her baby bump.

She captioned the post, "x Baby, I'm yours x", referencing Barbara Lewis's song Baby I'm Yours.

The following month, she appeared on Late Night With Seth Meyers and spoke about the unexpected news, admitting that she and Shulman were surprised to be expecting another child.

"It's amazing. I mean, we knew what we were doing," she joked to host Seth Meyers.

"But we were so shocked it worked … we were just so shocked it went this way. So we're calling this one our buzzer-beater."

The couple are now parents of three children. They already share two sons, Jonathan, 10, and Jack, six.

Anne Hathaway's busy year in Hollywood

The arrival of Hathaway's third child comes after an especially packed year professionally, with five films featuring the actress released or scheduled for release in 2026.

Her projects include Mother Mary, The Devil Wears Prada 2, The Odyssey, The End of Oak Street and Verity.

The films also brought a demanding schedule of international promotional appearances and press tours.

Following the October release of Verity, Hathaway joked that she planned to "vanish into a plume of smoke" and take some time away from the spotlight to focus on her family.

Speaking previously on CBS Mornings, she said: "There's been more than enough of me for quite some time."

"And I've been really, really happy, but I think it's time to leave the party."

Hathaway and Shulman married in 2012 and have largely kept their family life away from the public eye.