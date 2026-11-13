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Avril Lavigne is a mum at 42: the Sk8er Boi star announces her baby girl with three checkered Vans

A short Instagram post said everything the singer wants to say for now. The name and the father were not mentioned.

Avril Lavigne

Avril Lavigne has become a mother

Instagram/@avrillavigne
Nayana Ashok
By Nayana AshokNov 13, 2026
Nayana Ashok
Nayana Ashok is a content writer with over five years of experience creating engaging, SEO-optimised content across various topics, including lifestyle, health and wellness, technology, community-focused stories, and business trends. She holds an MPhil, MA, and BA in English Literature from Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham and brings a strong academic grounding in language and storytelling to her work. Her writing combines creative flair with clarity and structure, enabling her to craft insightful blogs, feature articles, and digital content tailored for diverse audiences. Known for her adaptability and attention to detail, she has worked on editorial and branded content projects that demand creativity and precision. Nayana’s areas of interest include cultural narratives, emerging technologies, health communication, and socially impactful reporting. She is particularly drawn to stories that bridge community experiences with broader societal themes.
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Highlights

  • Avril Lavigne, 42, announced on Instagram on Friday 13 November that she has welcomed her first child, a baby girl
  • Her caption said "Princess has arrived", and included an expletive in the original
  • The post included a picture of her holding the baby's hand, a photo of her cradling her daughter and an image of three black-and-white checkered Vans
  • She has not revealed the baby's name, her birth date or the father

Avril Lavigne has become a mother. The Canadian singer, 42, announced on Friday that she has welcomed a baby girl, her first child, with a short Instagram post that paid homage to "Sk8er Boi".

Has Avril Lavigne had a baby?

Yes. Lavigne confirmed the birth of her daughter in a post on her Instagram account. It is her first child, according to reports of the announcement.

Quick factsDetail
AnnouncementFriday 13 November 2026, on Instagram
BabyA girl
MotherAvril Lavigne, 42, born 27 September 1984 in Belleville, Ontario
Baby's nameNot revealed
Birth dateNot revealed
FatherNot revealed

What did Avril Lavigne say in her announcement?

Her caption read, in a sentence that included an expletive, that "Our Mini ... Princess has arrived". There was no longer message. The word nods to the princess persona she adopted on her 2007 hit "Girlfriend", according to Billboard.

What do the pictures show?

The carousel includes three images:

  • A photograph of Lavigne holding her baby's hand
  • A picture of her holding her little one
  • A photo of three black-and-white checkered Vans, which reports described as a nod to her "Sk8er Boi" style and to her family

What is Avril Lavigne's baby's name, and who is the father?

Neither has been revealed. The post does not name the baby or say who the father is. Lavigne has not commented beyond the Instagram post.

Is this Avril Lavigne's first child?

Yes, according to reports of the announcement. If you have seen websites claiming that Lavigne already has children, with names such as "Willow", "Evan" or "Onyx", or a baby boy in 2023, none of those claims is supported by the reports of this announcement, and several of the pages appear to be low-quality or invented content.

Where is Avril Lavigne from, and what is she best known for?

Lavigne was born in Belleville, Ontario, in 1984 and signed her first record deal as a teenager. Her second album, Under My Skin (2004), went to number one on the US Billboard 200 and sold 10 million copies worldwide. Nearly 7 million Americans bought her debut, Let Go, according to Nielsen Music figures reported by Billboard, and a tour for the album sold out a venue of about 17,000 fans in Canada.

More recently, she has been on the road. Her Greatest Hits tour, which supported a 2024 compilation, included a sold-out show at Madison Square Garden in New York on 30 May 2025, where she brought her mother on stage. Her 2021 single "Bite Me" was her first song to enter Billboard's Global 200 chart.

What happens next?

For now, the announcement is all there is. Lavigne has not said when the baby was born, or whether she will share more.

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