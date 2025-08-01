Skip to content
 
Justin Timberlake reveals Lyme disease battle after months of unexplained illness during 'Forget Tomorrow' world tour

The singer opens up about battling nerve pain and fatigue on stage and explains why he stayed silent until the Forget Tomorrow tour ended.

Justin Timberlake Lyme disease

Timberlake shared his Lyme disease diagnosis in a heartfelt Instagram post

Getty Images
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiAug 01, 2025
Highlights:

  • Justin Timberlake confirms he’s living with Lyme disease in emotional Instagram post
  • The diagnosis came after months of unexplained fatigue and nerve pain during his world tour
  • The Forget Tomorrow tour concluded in Turkey on 30 July after two years
  • Timberlake says he wants to be “more transparent” to prevent speculation about his performance issues

Justin Timberlake has revealed that he has been diagnosed with Lyme disease, opening up about the toll the condition took during his recent Forget Tomorrow world tour. The singer and actor shared the news in a heartfelt Instagram post on 31 July, just a day after wrapping up his global tour in Turkey.

In his message, Timberlake explained that the mysterious symptoms he experienced while touring, including nerve pain, exhaustion, and frequent illness, were finally traced to Lyme disease, a bacterial infection caused by tick bites. Despite the physical toll, he chose to complete the tour, saying the joy of performing made it worth the struggle.

 Justin Timberlake Lyme disease Timberlake said the joy of performing helped him push through the painGetty Images


What is Lyme disease and how did Timberlake get diagnosed?

Lyme disease is caused by the bacterium Borrelia burgdorferi, transmitted to humans through tick bites. According to Timberlake, his diagnosis followed months of debilitating symptoms that initially lacked a clear explanation.

“I would be on stage and in a massive amount of nerve pain or just feeling crazy fatigue or sickness,” he wrote, reflecting on his experience. While he considered ending the tour early, he ultimately pushed through the demanding schedule.

Early symptoms of Lyme disease can appear days or even weeks after a tick bite and often include a distinct circular rash, fatigue, muscle pain, and fever. If not treated promptly, it can affect the nervous system, joints, and heart, sometimes leading to long-term complications.


How common is Lyme disease and who else has it affected?

Though Lyme disease is most prevalent in parts of North America, Europe, and some regions of Asia, cases have been reported in India too, particularly in hilly or forested areas like Wayanad in Kerala.

Timberlake now joins a list of high-profile celebrities who have spoken publicly about their struggles with Lyme disease, including Justin Bieber, Avril Lavigne, and Shania Twain. Each has described the disease as mentally and physically exhausting, especially when diagnosis is delayed.

Why Timberlake is speaking up now

Timberlake said he felt the need to be “more transparent” about his condition after fans began speculating online about inconsistent performances during the tour. His aim, he said, is to prevent misinterpretation and raise awareness.

“As many of you know, I'm a pretty private person,” he wrote. “But I want to shed some light on what I’ve been up against behind the scenes.”

He also said the experience taught him a lot about his own resilience. “Not only did I prove my mental tenacity to myself, but I now have so many special moments with all of you that I will never forget.”

 Justin Timberlake Lyme disease Fans react to Timberlake’s health revelation following weeks of performance criticismGetty Images


What happens next for Justin Timberlake?

Timberlake’s Forget Tomorrow world tour, which began in April 2024, marked a major career milestone and comeback effort amid a turbulent few years. The tour spanned multiple continents and was met with mixed reviews, some praising the performances, others questioning his energy levels.

His health revelation follows a public drink-driving incident in 2024 and renewed media attention around his past relationship with Britney Spears, as revisited in her memoir and related documentaries.

As for his current health, Timberlake has not revealed whether he’s undergoing treatment, though antibiotics are the standard therapy for Lyme disease. Most people recover fully if treated early, though some symptoms can linger for months or even years.

 Justin Timberlake Lyme disease Justin Timberlake reveals Lyme disease battle after ‘Forget Tomorrow’ world tour endsGetty Images


With this diagnosis now public, Timberlake seems focused on recovery and setting the record straight. “This isn’t for sympathy,” he said, “but for clarity and hopefully to help others going through the same.”

