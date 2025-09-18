Bella Hadid’s haunting hospital post ignites fears of a hidden Lyme disease battle she can’t escape

Highlights
- Bella Hadid shared worrying images from a hospital bed on Instagram.
- The model apologised to fans for her frequent social media disappearances.
- Sister Gigi and mother Yolanda offered public messages of love and strength.
- The post has sparked fresh concern about a potential relapse of her chronic Lyme disease.
Bella Hadid has sparked major concern among her fans after posting a series of raw and emotional pictures from what appears to be a hospital room. The supermodel, known for her high-profile fashion work, shared a cryptic apology for her absence, directly linking it to an ongoing health struggle. The post has prompted serious conversation about the severity of her long-term Lyme disease diagnosis and the hidden realities of living with a chronic illness.
Bella Hadid shares emotional hospital photos amid ongoing health battle Instagram/bellahadid/Getty Images
What did Bella Hadid actually post?
The Instagram carousel was a typical ‘photo dump’ in style, but its content was anything but casual. It opened with more aesthetic shots, including a double rainbow and some flowers, but quickly shifted to intensely personal images. Close-up selfies showed a tired-looking Bella with an IV line in her arm, another with a cooling pad on her head, and one where she is visibly emotional.
Perhaps the most alarming shot featured her lying in a medical bed wearing an oxygen mask. Her caption was simple: “I’m sorry I always go MIA. I love you guys.” It felt less like a curated update and more like a genuine, weary message from someone in the thick of it.
How did her family react to Bella's post?
They reacted immediately and with full support. This was not a case of silent worry; her family publicly rallied in the comments. Her sister and fellow model, Gigi Hadid, wrote, “I love you! I hope you feel as strong and good as you deserve, soon.” Their mother, Yolanda Hadid, who has her own very public battle with the same illness, simply commented “Lyme warrior”, heavily implying the reason for this latest health scare. That one phrase from Yolanda essentially confirmed what many were thinking, turning the concern into a wider discussion about the family's shared health struggle.
Gigi Hadid and Yolanda Hadid send love to Bella after hospital scareInstagram Screengrab/bellahadid
What is Lyme disease and how does it affect people?
This is the crucial bit everyone is searching for. According to health authorities, Lyme disease is a bacterial infection you get from the bite of an infected tick. If caught early, antibiotics often clear it. The problem is that it is often missed. When it becomes chronic, it can be brutal. We are talking severe fatigue, joint and muscle pain, neurological issues and brain fog, a whole suite of debilitating symptoms that are mostly invisible. That is exactly what this looks like.
Who else has spoken out about having Lyme disease?
Bella and the Hadids are far from alone in this, though their platform is huge. This is why the topic gets so much traction. The list of celebrities who have battled Lyme is surprisingly long and includes singers such as Justin Bieber and Avril Lavigne, the latter of whom had to step back from her career for years because of it. Shania Twain’s documentary detailed how it caused terrifying blackouts on stage.
Lyme Disease: Everything you need to know about it Getty Images/iStockphoto
More recently, Justin Timberlake revealed his own diagnosis. When this many high-profile people talk about the same debilitating struggle, it stops being a private illness and becomes a public health conversation. Bella’s post, whether she meant to or not, has added another loud voice to that.