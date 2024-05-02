  • Thursday, May 02, 2024
Entertainment

Here’s why Bella Hadid has decided to leave modelling

The 27-year-old beauty recently opened up about her reasons for leaving the fashion industry behind and shared insights into her upcoming endeavours.

Bella Hadid (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

In a surprising turn of events, supermodel Bella Hadid has announced her decision to take a step back from the modelling world and embark on a new journey in Texas.

The 27-year-old beauty recently opened up about her reasons for leaving the fashion industry behind and shared insights into her upcoming endeavours.

“After 10 years of modelling, I realised I was putting so much energy and love and effort into something that, in the long run, wasn’t necessarily giving it back to me,” Bella candidly revealed in an interview obtained by E! News.

This realisation prompted her to seek a fresh start and explore new opportunities beyond the catwalk.

One of Bella’s most exciting ventures is the launch of her fragrance line, Orebella, inspired by her Arab heritage and childhood memories, as per E! News.

Drawing upon her family’s love for scents and essential oils, Bella is infusing her creations with nostalgia and personal significance.

With Orebella, Bella aims to share her passion for perfumery and create an immersive olfactory experience for her audience.

However, as per the reports by E! News, Bella’s transition to Texas is not solely motivated by professional pursuits.

Her boyfriend, Adan Banuelos, whom she affectionately refers to as “my love,” resides in Texas, adding a romantic dimension to her relocation.

Despite keeping their relationship low-key, Bella recently celebrated Adan’s birthday with a heartfelt Instagram tribute, showcasing their love and affection.

As Bella Hadid embarks on this new chapter in her life, fans eagerly await the unveiling of Orebella and continue to support her journey beyond the confines of the fashion world.

Bella Hadid, born Isabella Khair Hadid on October 9, 1996, in Washington, DC, emerged as one of the most prominent supermodels of her generation.

Growing up in Los Angeles, California, Bella was exposed to the world of fashion through her mother, former model Yolanda Hadid.

Despite initial challenges, including her battle with Lyme disease, Bella’s perseverance and dedication propelled her to success in the competitive modelling industry.

With her striking features and confident presence, Bella quickly became a sought-after model, gracing the covers of prestigious magazines and walking the runways for renowned fashion houses.

Beyond her modelling career, Bella’s passion for creativity and entrepreneurship led her to explore new ventures.

As a co-founder of Kin Euphorics, Bella delved into the world of wellness, blending her interests in health and lifestyle with her entrepreneurial spirit.

As Bella embarks on a new chapter in her life, her move to Texas signifies a departure from the fashion world and a shift towards personal growth and exploration.

