Kate Moss' daughter Lila frees the nipple at Paris Fashion Week sparking debate on runway nudity

The 22-year-old model embraced a Saint Laurent look in Paris, drawing comparisons to her mum Kate Moss and stirring fresh conversation around nudity in fashion.

paris fashion week

Lila Moss steps out in a sheer top and ruffled skirt at Paris Fashion Week

Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiJun 25, 2025
In 2025, she joined the Asian Media Group in her first "official" newsroom gig, where she now covers entertainment, lifestyle, and the layered realities of South Asian identity.
Quick highlights:

• Lila Moss, 22, wore a see-through black top to the Saint Laurent menswear show in Paris on 24 June
• She styled the daring piece with a ruffled high-low skirt, stilettos, and a brown belt
• The model has followed in her mum Kate Moss’s footsteps since her runway debut in 2021
• She’s set to raid Kate’s wardrobe for Glastonbury Festival, which begins tomorrow

Lila Moss made a bold appearance at Paris Fashion Week, wearing a sheer black top that turned heads at the Saint Laurent Spring/Summer 2026 menswear show. The 22-year-old model, daughter of Kate Moss and Jefferson Hack, paired the see-through top with a dramatic ruffled hem skirt, showing off both her legs and fashion confidence.

paris fashion weekLila Moss poses in a bold Saint Laurent ensemble at the menswear showcaseGetty Images


Lila Moss channels fearless fashion at Saint Laurent show

At the Paris Fashion Week event on 24 June, Lila opted for a look that was both risk and refinement. Her outfit featured a sheer, long-sleeved top worn without a bra, at times partially covered by her blonde hair and a mullet-style skirt that added texture and movement. Completing the outfit were sharp black stilettos and a wide brown belt that cinched the look together.

Lila’s style choice, in fact, resembles the fearless fashion moments once made iconic by her mother Kate Moss, who herself appeared in a similar sheer Saint Laurent outfit in March this year. The resemblance between the two, both in fashion sense and features, has not gone unnoticed by fans.

paris fashion weekLila Moss strikes a pose in stilettos and a dramatic high-low skirtGetty Images


Model reflects on Kate’s influence and Glastonbury plans

As Lila carves her own path in fashion, she’s still closely connected to her mum’s legacy. She’s graced runways for Miu Miu, covered British Vogue, and starred in campaigns for Marc Jacobs and Victoria’s Secret. But away from the catwalk, she’s just as likely to be raiding Kate’s wardrobe.

Speaking to Vogue Australia, Lila admitted she’s already picked out pieces from her mother’s closet for Glastonbury Festival, which kicks off tomorrow. “I’ll borrow a T-shirt months in advance,” she said, adding that she enjoys experimenting with styles she wouldn’t wear elsewhere.


Excited for this year’s line-up, highlighting artists like Neil Young and Fontaines D.C., Lila’s hoping to avoid the festival’s famously muddy grounds. “I’ve never experienced a super-muddy Glastonbury,” she confessed. “I’m praying I don’t this year.”

