Highlights

Harry Styles and Sam Fender will make their Glastonbury Pyramid Stage headlining debuts, while Billie Eilish returns for a second time.

The trio will be the festival's youngest group of headliners this century, with Cher taking the coveted Sunday afternoon legends slot.

The first lineup announcement also features Lily Allen, Little Simz, Massive Attack, The xx, Kraftwerk, Robyn and FKA twigs.

Glastonbury Festival 2027 has announced its first wave of performers, with Harry Styles, Sam Fender and Billie Eilish leading the headline acts in a history-making lineup.

The three musicians will form the youngest group of headliners at the festival this century when they take to the Pyramid Stage at Worthy Farm in Somerset next June.

Fender and Styles, both of whom will be 33 by the time the festival takes place, will headline for the first time. Eilish, who will be 25, returns to the top spot after previously headlining in 2022.

The announcement also brings a major surprise for fans, with Cher confirmed for the festival's prestigious Sunday afternoon legends slot.

Harry Styles and Sam Fender prepare for Glastonbury debuts

North Shields singer-songwriter Fender will headline the Pyramid Stage on Friday, followed by Styles on Saturday.

It will be Styles' first appearance as a performer at Glastonbury. The former One Direction singer previously attended the festival as a visitor in 2025.

Fender, meanwhile, was originally scheduled to perform at the 2019 festival but had to withdraw. He was also due to appear at the cancelled 2020 edition before performing on the Pyramid Stage in 2022, ahead of Eilish's headline set.

Eilish will close the festival on Sunday night, returning four years after making history as its youngest solo headliner at the age of 20. She first appeared at Glastonbury in 2019, performing on the Other Stage.

Cher takes the legends slot as major acts join the lineup

One of the biggest surprises in the announcement is Cher's appearance in the Sunday afternoon legends slot.

The music icon will make an unexpected appearance at Worthy Farm despite not having toured since 2020. She previously suggested that her 2024 album would be her final record.

The first lineup announcement also features several major returning acts, including Lily Allen, Little Simz, Chase and Status, Massive Attack, Ezra Collective and The xx. The London trio are expected to return around the release of their yet-to-be-announced fourth album.

German electronic music pioneers Kraftwerk will make their Glastonbury debut, headlining the West Holts stage. Canadian experimental rock duo Angine de Poitrine and The Womack Sisters are also among the newcomers.

Other names announced include Robyn, Kacey Musgraves, Ellie Goulding, Lola Young, Teddy Swims, FKA twigs, Chvrches, Leon Bridges, Thundercat, De La Soul, The Streets, Basement Jaxx and Underworld.

Festival organiser Emily Eavis said the team was excited to welcome audiences back following the event's fallow year in 2026, which allowed Worthy Farm's land to recover.

"We are so happy to be coming back after our fallow year and, as we head into winter after that peaceful period, we wanted to give you an early musical taster of what's to come at Glastonbury 2027 with this spread of incredible artists," she said.

She added that more performers would be announced in the new year.

When is Glastonbury 2027 and how much are tickets?

Glastonbury 2027 will take place at Worthy Farm in Pilton, Somerset, from June 23 to 27.

The festival did not take place in 2026 as part of its regular fallow year, which gives the farmland time to recover from the impact of hosting more than 200,000 people.

Tickets for the 2027 event went on sale on October 4 and sold out within minutes, before the headliners were officially announced.

General admission tickets cost £408, including a £5 booking fee. This is an increase from £378.50 for the 2025 festival and marks the first time ticket prices have crossed the £400 threshold.

More names and stage details are expected to be announced in the coming months.

Glastonbury 2027 lineup announced so far