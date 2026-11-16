Highlights
- Foo Fighters will return to the UK and Ireland in September 2027 with five stadium shows.
- The tour includes two nights at London's Wembley Stadium, alongside dates in Darlington, Edinburgh and Dublin.
- Tickets go on general sale on November 20, with Garbage, St Vincent and other acts joining as special guests.
Foo Fighters, the American rock band are preparing for a major return to the UK and Ireland, announcing five stadium shows as part of their 2027 Take Cover tour.
Led by frontman Dave Grohl, the band will kick off the UK and Ireland leg with two performances at London's Wembley Stadium on September 9 and 11. The band marks their return to the iconic venue for the first time in 19 years.
The tour will also take them to The Darlington Arena on September 14, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh on September 16 and Dublin's Croke Park on September 18.
What Dave Grohl said about the tour?
Speaking to Radio X presenter Chris Moyles on November 16, Grohl described the upcoming performances as a celebration and a victory lap.
"This is kind of our victory lap," he said, adding that the shows would mark the end of the band's Your Favorite Toy album campaign.
He also described the upcoming concerts as a celebration of the current phase of the band's journey, saying he could not wait to get back on stage. The stadium shows will feature a selection of special guests, bringing together established names and emerging acts. Garbage and Reclus.É will join the band at the first Wembley show, while St Vincent and Florence Road will perform at the second. Other supporting acts include Yard Act, The Vaselines and Garbage, depending on the venue.
When do tickets go on sale?
Fans hoping to attend the shows can access the general ticket sale from November 20 at 10am. Artist and album presales are scheduled to begin on November 18, followed by additional presale opportunities on November 19.
With two Wembley performances and dates across England, Scotland and Ireland, the announcement gives fans another opportunity to experience the band's much loved live performances.