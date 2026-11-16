Highlights
- Thomas Frank is set to be appointed Crystal Palace's new head coach on a deal of about two and a half years, according to reports on Monday 16 November
- He replaces Pierre Sage, who was sacked on 12 November after a seventh league defeat of the season, against Liverpool
- Palace are bottom of the Premier League with seven points, two from safety, and face 17th-placed Coventry on Saturday
- It will be Frank's first job since Tottenham sacked him in February
- Crystal Palace are about to hand Thomas Frank a second chance in the Premier League, and a very difficult start to it.
The 53-year-old Dane has agreed terms to succeed Sage, according to reports, with the BBC saying he will sign a two-and-a-half-year deal, which would run to the summer of 2029. Sky Sports News says the agreement is in principle, and expects an announcement in the next 24 to 48 hours. Frank is due to take charge at Coventry City on Saturday 21 November, kick-off 3pm.
What is the status of Thomas Frank's Crystal Palace appointment?
Palace have not yet confirmed it. The BBC reports that Frank is "set to be appointed", and that extra details were due to be finalised on Monday. Sky Sports News reports a deal in principle, and another report describes a verbal agreement, saying Frank would take charge immediately. An official statement from the club was still to come at the time of writing.
Why did Crystal Palace sack Pierre Sage?
Results. Sage was dismissed on 12 November after Palace lost for the seventh time in the league, against Liverpool, leaving them bottom of the table. Sky Sports describes him as last season's Ligue 1 manager of the year. Under Oliver Glasner, who has since moved to Nottingham Forest, Palace won the FA Cup and Community Shield in 2025 and the Conference League in 2025-26.
What is the job Thomas Frank inherits?
|Measure
|Position
|Premier League
|Bottom, with seven points, two from safety
|Next league opponent
|Coventry City, 17th, on Saturday 21 November (3pm)
|Europa League
|21st, with one win, two draws and one defeat, which would currently mean a knockout play-off
|Next European match
|Real Sociedad at Selhurst Park on Thursday 26 November (8pm)
|Date
|Opponent
|Competition
|Saturday 21 November
|Coventry (away)
|Premier League
|Thursday 26 November
|Real Sociedad (home)
|Europa League
|Sunday 29 November
|Hull (home)
|Premier League
|Wednesday 2 December
|Chelsea (away)
|Premier League
|Saturday 5 December
|Aston Villa (away)
|Premier League
|Thursday 10 December
|Jagiellonia Bialystok (away)
|Europa League
Why did Crystal Palace choose Thomas Frank?
He was on a list of names considered in the summer. According to Sky, the other candidates included Frank Lampard, Sean Dyche, Vitor Pereira, Kim Hellberg, Vitor Matos, Tony Popovic, Jens Berthel Askou and Ole Werner.
His record at Brentford is the main reason. He spent seven years in west London between 2018 and 2025, took the club into the Premier League in 2021 and finished ninth in 2023, then moved to Tottenham to replace Ange Postecoglou.
What went wrong for Thomas Frank at Tottenham?
He lasted less than eight months. Spurs sacked him on 11 February, with the club 16th and five points above the relegation zone. Tottenham only survived on the last day of the season after Igor Tudor and Roberto De Zerbi took over. His win percentage was 26%, and his time was littered with setbacks, including drinking from a coffee cup bearing the badge of rivals Arsenal.
Frank has been out of work since, and has said he wants to return "with great energy and dedication".
What happens next?
The club is expected to announce the deal this week. The first test is the trip to Coventry.