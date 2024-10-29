Ruben Amorim in talks with Manchester United following Erik Ten Hag exit

By: EasternEye

SPORTING Lisbon manager Ruben Amorim has emerged as a top candidate to succeed Erik ten Hag as Manchester United’s manager, according to reports on Tuesday.

United is said to be in discussions with the 39-year-old Portuguese coach following Ten Hag’s dismissal on Monday, which came after a poor start to the season.

While Amorim is reportedly United’s leading choice, Brentford’s Thomas Frank and Fulham’s Marco Silva are also believed to be under consideration.

Ten Hag’s exit followed a 2-1 loss to West Ham, leaving United in 14th place in the Premier League.

Despite significant spending in the summer transfer window, United has secured only one win in their last eight games across all competitions.

Former United striker Ruud van Nistelrooy has been appointed as interim manager.

According to reports, Amorim is highly regarded as a promising coach in Europe, with Sky Sports reporting that United has already held talks with him.

Previously, Amorim was linked with Liverpool’s managerial position following Jurgen Klopp’s exit, although Dutch coach Arne Slot ultimately took the role.

Ten Hag, who joined United in May 2022, faced scrutiny over his performance after guiding the team to an eighth-place league finish last season, although United managed an FA Cup victory over Manchester City.

(With inputs from AFP)