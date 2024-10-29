  • Tuesday, October 29, 2024
Trending Now:  

FOOTBALL

Ruben Amorim in talks with Manchester United following Erik Ten Hag exit

Erik Ten Hag’s exit followed a 2-1 loss to West Ham, leaving United in 14th place in the Premier League.

United is said to be in discussions with the 39-year-old Portuguese coach following Ten Hag’s dismissal on Monday, which came after a poor start to the season. (Photo: Getty Images)

By: EasternEye

SPORTING Lisbon manager Ruben Amorim has emerged as a top candidate to succeed Erik ten Hag as Manchester United’s manager, according to reports on Tuesday.

United is said to be in discussions with the 39-year-old Portuguese coach following Ten Hag’s dismissal on Monday, which came after a poor start to the season.

While Amorim is reportedly United’s leading choice, Brentford’s Thomas Frank and Fulham’s Marco Silva are also believed to be under consideration.

Ten Hag’s exit followed a 2-1 loss to West Ham, leaving United in 14th place in the Premier League.

Despite significant spending in the summer transfer window, United has secured only one win in their last eight games across all competitions.

Former United striker Ruud van Nistelrooy has been appointed as interim manager.

According to reports, Amorim is highly regarded as a promising coach in Europe, with Sky Sports reporting that United has already held talks with him.

Previously, Amorim was linked with Liverpool’s managerial position following Jurgen Klopp’s exit, although Dutch coach Arne Slot ultimately took the role.

Ten Hag, who joined United in May 2022, faced scrutiny over his performance after guiding the team to an eighth-place league finish last season, although United managed an FA Cup victory over Manchester City.

(With inputs from AFP)

Related Stories
Sports

Rodri wins Ballon d’Or amid Real Madrid’s boycott
HEADLINE STORY

Thomas Tuchel appointed England manager starting January 2025
Sports

Lord Herman Ouseley, Kick It Out founder, dies at 79
Sports

FA Cup first round draw to be held in Bradford
Sports

Man City secure late draw against 10-man Arsenal
Sports

Man City held to draw by Inter, PSG win late in Champions League
Sports

Bayern hit nine as Liverpool, Villa win on Champions League opening night
Sports

Man City face landmark hearing over financial allegations
Sports

Mikel Arteta signs new long-term contract with Arsenal
Sports

Half of women soccer fans face abuse, study reveals
Sports

Kane marks 100th cap with double as England defeat Finland
HEADLINE STORY

Former England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson dies aged 76
Videos

Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…

Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

It’s a wrap for Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Ruben Amorim Ruben Amorim in talks with Manchester United following Erik Ten…
Rodri Rodri wins Ballon d’Or amid Real Madrid’s boycott
Rachel Reeves ‘Get Britain Working’ initiative to increase employment support
Nileshwaram temple blast Over 150 injured in India temple firework explosion
Reeves to provide ‘huge funding’ for NHS in budget
Chila Burman’s neon art sparks Diwali spirit across London