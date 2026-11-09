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Tommy Walsh dies aged 69: the Hackney builder who helped Ground Force draw 12 million viewers

The Ground Force and Homes Under the Hammer presenter died peacefully after a long illness, his agent said.

Tommy Walsh dies aged 69: the Hackney builder who helped Ground Force draw 12 million viewers
Tommy Walsh
Tommy Walsh
Nayana Ashok
By Nayana AshokNov 09, 2026
Nayana Ashok
Nayana Ashok is a content writer with over five years of experience creating engaging, SEO-optimised content across various topics, including lifestyle, health and wellness, technology, community-focused stories, and business trends. She holds an MPhil, MA, and BA in English Literature from Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham and brings a strong academic grounding in language and storytelling to her work. Her writing combines creative flair with clarity and structure, enabling her to craft insightful blogs, feature articles, and digital content tailored for diverse audiences. Known for her adaptability and attention to detail, she has worked on editorial and branded content projects that demand creativity and precision. Nayana’s areas of interest include cultural narratives, emerging technologies, health communication, and socially impactful reporting. She is particularly drawn to stories that bridge community experiences with broader societal themes.
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Highlights

  • Tommy Walsh, the builder and presenter best known for Ground Force, has died aged 69, his agent confirmed on Monday 9 November
  • He "died peacefully after a long illness surrounded by his family", said his agent, Debbie Schiesser, who asked for the family's privacy to be respected
  • The illness has not been described, and nothing in the family's statement links it to his earlier cancer diagnoses
  • Ground Force, which Walsh presented for eight years from 1997, drew audiences of up to 12 million at its peak

TOMMY WALSH, the east London builder who became a household name as the muscle behind BBC One's Ground Force, has died at the age of 69.

His death was confirmed by his agent, Debbie Schiesser. News of it first emerged on social media after a message from his local football club.

How did Tommy Walsh die?

Walsh died "peacefully after a long illness surrounded by his family", according to the statement from Schiesser. "As this has only just happened," the statement added, it asked everyone "to please respect the family's privacy". The statement did not say what the illness was, or whether it was connected to the cancers he had spoken about publicly in recent years.

Who has paid tribute to Tommy Walsh?

Old Parmiterians FC, the London amateur football club where he played in goal, announced his death on X. "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tommy Walsh," it wrote. The club added that he was "a Parmiters boy" who played for it for many years before building a career in television. Tributes from his Ground Force co-stars, Alan Titchmarsh and Charlie Dimmock, had not been reported at the time of writing.

What was Tommy Walsh's role on Ground Force?

Walsh was the team's builder. Ground Force launched on BBC One in September 1997, with Titchmarsh leading a three-person team that transformed a garden, often in a single weekend, while its owner was kept away. Dimmock was the gardener, and Walsh, who was invited to take part after completing work on the executive producer's garden, built the structures.

The programme became a ratings hit. Titchmarsh has said audiences reached 12 million, putting it second only to EastEnders. He left in 2002, and Walsh stayed on until the series ended in 2005, giving him eight years on the show. Walsh and Dimmock also fronted a US version, Ground Force America.

What else did Tommy Walsh present?

ProgrammeYearsRole
Ground Force1997-2005Builder and presenter
Challenge Tommy Walsh2002-2005Host, with Alan Herd
Tommy Walsh's Eco House2010Presenter
Flip That House with Tommy WalshPresenter
Homes Under the Hammer2021-2024Presenter

He joined Homes Under the Hammer for its 24th season, bringing his experience in building and property, and left the programme in 2024, when he was replaced by Owain Wyn Evans. Martin Roberts, his co-presenter, said at the time that Walsh was "a gentle giant" who "added greatly to the show".

What had Tommy Walsh said about his health?

Walsh spoke openly about his health, and about the importance of getting checked.

WhenWhat happened
2002Two benign lumps are found in his chest and removed. Breast cancer ran in his family, and his sister and aunt had both had it
2022He is diagnosed with cancer in his throat, discovered while he was taking part in a cancer awareness initiative. The lump is removed and he recovers
November 2023He tells a charity event that doctors have found a "three-centimetre tumour in the lung"
June 2024He says the tumour is "shrinking" after a radiotherapy treatment called SABR, which targets a precise spot, and adds: "I am healthy"

He also appeared with Titchmarsh in a campaign promoting NHS bowel cancer screening.

Where did Tommy Walsh come from?

Walsh was born on 18 December 1956 in South Hackney, east London, and was a keen goalkeeper. He was married to Marie and had three children. Before television, he worked as a builder, and it was a building job that led to Ground Force.

What happens now?

His family have asked for privacy. None of the reports reviewed gives funeral details.

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