Michael Ball surprises Radio 2 couple with unforgettable wedding performance

According to reports, the final screen tests took place in late October, with producers now working towards selecting the next actor to lead the long-running franchise.

Neither Pattinson nor Hoult has been officially confirmed for the role, and the producers have yet to announce their choice.

Robert Pattinson and Nicholas Hoult join the Bond race

Pattinson, 40, has become one of the most recognisable actors of his generation, with credits ranging from the Twilight franchise to The Batman, The Lighthouse and Mickey 17.

His reported audition has attracted particular attention because of his ability to move between major studio productions and unconventional independent films.

He has also worked with the next Bond director, Denis Villeneuve, on Dune: Part Three. The collaboration could give him a professional connection to the filmmaker overseeing the franchise's next chapter.

However, Pattinson's previous choices suggest that he continues to explore varied roles rather than remain tied to one major franchise.

Hoult, meanwhile, has built a varied filmography through projects including About A Boy, The Favourite, The Menu and Superman. He is also among the actors reportedly considered for the role.

Their reported auditions add two established names to a casting race that has generated considerable speculation since Craig stepped down following 2021's No Time To Die.

Who are the other actors in contention?

Callum Turner, 36, Josh O'Connor, 36, and Jack Lowden, 36, have been widely reported as leading contenders for the role.

Turner is known for Masters of the Air and The Capture, while O'Connor has appeared in The Crown and Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery. Lowden is recognised for his performances in Slow Horses and Pride and Prejudice.

Other names linked to the casting process include Jack O'Connell, Jack Barton, Joe Alwyn, Jacob Elordi and Paul Mescal.

However, the list remains speculative, and there is no official confirmation that all the actors mentioned have auditioned.

The casting process has also prompted discussion about whether producers will choose an established star or introduce a relatively unfamiliar actor, as they did when Craig was selected in 2005.

Denis Villeneuve and Steven Knight lead the new Bond film

The next James Bond film will be directed by Denis Villeneuve, whose credits include Arrival, Blade Runner 2049 and the Dune franchise.

The filmmaker has previously spoken about his personal connection to the series, describing himself as a lifelong Bond fan.

Steven Knight, best known for creating Peaky Blinders, will write the screenplay.

Knight has said that writing a Bond film had always been on his bucket list. He also explained that he intended to focus on the character rather than the actor playing him.

The next instalment is expected to enter production in 2027, with a theatrical release targeted for 2028. It will be the 26th film in the official James Bond series, although its title has not yet been announced.

Who has played James Bond before?

Craig was the sixth actor to officially portray the British secret agent in the film franchise.

Sean Connery was the first, appearing in six official films between 1962 and 1971. George Lazenby took over for On Her Majesty's Secret Service in 1969, followed by Roger Moore, who starred in seven films between 1973 and 1985.

Timothy Dalton played Bond in two films, while Pierce Brosnan took over in 1995 and appeared in four instalments.

Craig made his debut in Casino Royale in 2006 and played the character in five films, concluding with No Time To Die in 2021.

His departure marked the end of a significant era for the franchise, leaving producers with the task of introducing a new actor and establishing the direction of 007's next chapter.