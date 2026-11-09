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Michael Ball surprises Radio 2 couple with unforgettable wedding performance

The West End star gave Dave and Dawn Lloyd a wedding gift to remember after their proposal captured listeners' hearts

​Michael Ball poses with newlyweds Dave and Dawn Lloyd

Michael Ball poses with newlyweds Dave and Dawn Lloyd and guests following his surprise appearance at their wedding

Instagram/staffordshireceremonies
Bharath Sathyajith
By Bharath SathyajithNov 09, 2026
Bharath Sathyajith
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Highlights

  • Michael Ball made a surprise appearance at the couple's wedding.
  • Dave and Dawn Lloyd first came into the spotlight after getting engaged live on BBC Radio 2.
  • The singer's performance turned their special day into an emotional celebration.

Musical theatre star Michael Ball gave BBC Radio 2 listeners Dave and Dawn Lloyd an unexpected romantic twist after surprising them with a special performance at their wedding.

The broadcaster and singer made a secret appearance at the ceremony over the weekend, leaving the newlyweds stunned. The surprise was particularly meaningful for the couple, whose love story attracted attention after Dave proposed to Dawn live on-air during a Radio 2 broadcast.

Known for his celebrated stage performances and warm radio presence, Ball added another memorable moment to the couple's journey from an on-air engagement to married life.

The surprise brought their radio romance full circle, with the singer turning up to celebrate a relationship that had already captured the attention of listeners across the country.

Ball, who is known for his roles in major West End productions, including Les Misérables, is a familiar voice to Radio 2 audiences. His appearance offered the couple something far beyond a traditional wedding gift, bringing a touch of musical theatre magic to their celebrations.

For Dave and Dawn, what began as a memorable moment on live radio became an even bigger occasion, with one of Britain's best known musical theatre stars helping make their wedding day unforgettable.

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