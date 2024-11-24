  • Sunday, November 24, 2024
Mishal Husain to quit BBC Radio’s flagship show

The BBC is reportedly working closely with her to find a suitable new role within the corporation.

Mishal Husain

By: Pramod Thomas

BBC Radio 4’s Today show is set for a significant shake-up as Asian presenter Mishal Husain prepares to leave the flagship morning programme after 11 years, The Times reports.

Husain, 51, who has been a familiar voice on the programme since 2013, is reportedly in talks with BBC bosses about her departure, which could happen within weeks.

The award-winning journalist is understood to have grown weary of the programme’s demanding schedule, with an insider revealing: “After 11 years Mishal has reached the point where the 3.30am alarm call is no longer a welcome noise.”

The presenter herself hinted at her plans earlier this year, telling The Sunday Times in June that she was “thinking about what is beyond Today” and “wondering what the next act of my career might look like.”

Currently filming a BBC TV show abroad, Husain is expected to return briefly before taking advantage of the corporation’s long service leave in January, a perk offering up to five weeks of extra paid leave for staff with more than 25 years of service.

BBC executives are reportedly keen to maintain the programme’s gender balance and are considering several high-profile female journalists as potential replacements. Among the frontrunners are BBC Europe editor Katya Adler, 52, and ITV News deputy political editor Anushka Asthana, 44. Sarah Smith, the BBC’s North America editor, is also mentioned as a possible candidate.

Husain, who earned up to £345,000 last year, recently accepted the Charles Wheeler award for outstanding contribution to broadcast journalism, acknowledging her colleagues by saying: “I’ve been really lucky to work with great colleagues for many, many years. There’s always a team behind every moment you hear on-air.”

Her departure comes amid a wider trend of high-profile breakfast show presenters stepping down. Radio 2’s Zoe Ball recently announced her exit after six years, citing a desire to avoid early morning starts. Similarly, Times Radio breakfast host Aasmah Mir has revealed plans to leave in January 2024.

Despite these changes, Today continues to perform strongly, attracting 5.8 million weekly listeners in the latest quarter, showing a five per cent increase from the previous year. However, this remains below its 2016 peak of 7.5 million listeners, reflecting changing listening habits and increased competition from rival broadcasters.

Sources close to Husain indicate she believes it’s important for Today’s presenter lineup to evolve to maintain the programme’s vitality.

The BBC is reportedly working closely with her to find a suitable new role within the corporation, with one insider said, “She is very highly thought of and there will be an extremely big effort to make sure that she’s accommodated well elsewhere.”

The BBC has declined to comment on these developments.

