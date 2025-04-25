Skip to content
'You' season 5 reviews: Critics react to Joe Goldberg’s bloody final chapter with mixed responses

Some fans call it a satisfying send-off, others say the Netflix thriller has lost its edge.

You

A final chapter full of twists, turns, and the inevitable end of Joe Goldberg’s story

Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiApr 25, 2025
Pooja Pillai

Netflix’s You has always sparked strong reactions, equal parts addictive and absurd, and its fifth and final season stays true to that legacy. As Joe Goldberg bows out in this last chapter, the critical response has been a mix of intrigue, exhaustion, and reluctant admiration. Here's a breakdown of the overall verdict.

A slow start that eventually pays off?
The final season has been widely described as sluggish in its early episodes, bogged down by repetitive family drama surrounding Kate’s aristocratic and scheming relatives. The beginning feels a bit slow and hard to get into, but many agree that a mid-season twist helps inject some long-overdue energy. Once the narrative picks up, it becomes more engaging, if not exactly fresh, with enough momentum to keep viewers curious about how Joe's story will unravel.

Joe’s charm wears thin
Penn Badgley continues to deliver a compelling performance, managing to make Joe simultaneously pitiable and repulsive. Yet there's a sense that the character’s original allure, his chilling mix of intelligence and manipulation, has faded. Joe is now less the charming anti-hero and more a pathetic, unravelling man clinging to a warped self-image. Some feel the show struggles to decide whether to critique or romanticise him, leading to a final arc that feels more confused than cathartic.

The women of You: victims or survivors?
This season places more narrative weight on the women entangled in Joe’s web, especially Kate, played by Charlotte Ritchie and Bronte, played by Madeline Brewer. There’s a clear effort to show them awakening to his manipulations and reclaiming some agency. While some find this empowering, others feel that the framing still leans too heavily into Joe’s perspective, making the women's suffering feel like part of his so-called tragic journey. The show wants to dissect toxic masculinity, but it can't quite resist the temptation to make Joe’s violence look stylish.

A finale that divides

The final episode has become one of the most polarising elements of the season. For some, it comes off as preachy, even accusatory, suggesting viewers are to blame for ever rooting for Joe. For others, it offers a fitting end, forcing the character to confront the myth he built around himself. It's over the top, yes, but undeniably entertaining in its chaos.

Verdict: A flawed but watchable send-off
Despite its uneven pacing and muddled messaging, Season 5 has just enough momentum to carry viewers through to the end. It may not be the sharpest chapter in the You saga, but there’s a sense of closure that long-time fans will appreciate. Think of it as junk food that’s gone slightly stale. You’ve come this far, so you might as well finish the bag!

Final consensus: Stream it for closure, but don’t expect brilliance. Joe Goldberg’s story was always messy, and so is his ending.

